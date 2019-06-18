The roster juggling is mostly over, the lineup in place, the pitching staff in order, and the games about to come fast and furious for the Keene Swamp Bats.
After a day off Monday, the true grind of the summer season in the talent-rich New England Collegiate Baseball League begins in earnest tonight at Rogers Park in Danbury, Conn., against the Westerners. The Bats will play 12 games in the next 13 days, including home tilts Wednesday (Valley Blue Sox of Holyoke, Mass.) and Thursday (Sanford, Maine) this week at Alumni Field.
The annual Karl “Gubby” Underwood American Legion tournament takes over Alumni Field this weekend, before the Bats return home for consecutive games against league leader North Adams Monday and Tuesday. The Monday game was originally scheduled last Thursday, but was rained out. The SteepleCats (7-1) overcame a 6-0 deficit against Martha’s Vineyard Monday night and won 7-6.
Keene is 4-3 and sitting in third place in the Northern Division behind North Adams and Valley (5-2). “We’re pretty well set,” General Manager Kevin Watterson said. “I thought before the season that pitching would be our strength, and I still think that. ... I really like this team, I really do.”
The Bats rebounded from one of those forget-about-it nights in front of the home fans Saturday — a 7-3 loss to then-winless Winnipesaukee — in defeating Vermont 5-0 on the road Sunday. David Matthews of Central Connecticut State, who joined the team last week, had two home runs in that game. Matthews has six hits in 21 at-bats so far, five of them homers.
Five players are hitting above .300 in the early going, led by Maryland’s Randall Bednar at .360. David Bedgood of Tulane is right behind at .356, Will Wagner is at .333 after joining the team last week from Liberty, and Londonderry native Kyle Ball of Stetson is at .300. Also, 6-foot-6, 250-pound newcomer Justice Lucas of Northwest Florida State has one hit in his first two at-bats.
Watterson said the roster is pretty well set, with catcher Seth Caddell of East Carolina expected to join the team tonight. William and Mary’s Matt Trehub has caught in six of Keene’s first seven games. A third catcher, Dominic Keegan, is with Vanderbilt, which is playing in the College World Series, and probably won’t arrive until at least early July.