SWANZEY — When the Monadnock girls basketball team takes the court to start the 2021 season, it’ll have a new coach on the sideline.
Bobby Fortes will be filling in this year as the new Monadnock head coach, taking over a program that is trying to rebuild its brand.
The Huskies made the Final Four each year from 2017 to 2019, winning titles in 2017 and 2019, and losing to Conant in the 2018 semifinal round.
Monadnock made the quarterfinal round in 2020 as the No. 11 seed, but lost to Hopkinton by a point, then lost to Conant in the 2021 preliminary round.
Fortes, who lives in Winchendon, Mass., has a knack for turning programs around.
In his second stint as a head coach — when he was in charge of the boys basketball team at Sizer School in Fitchburg, Mass. — he led the team to its first-ever playoff appearance. His team then made the playoffs three out of the four years that he spent coaching.
Before his coaching gig at Sizer School, he spent six years as head coach of the boys basketball team at Palmer High School in Palmer, Mass. — his alma matter. There, he earned Regional Coach of the Year for his success as head coach.
Fortes took a few years off from coaching, then he saw the opening for the Monadnock girls basketball coach.
“I want to help them get back to where they were,” Fortes said. “Seems like a good group. Good mix of veteran players and some young players as well.”
He heard about the opportunity during his time refereeing basketball at The Fieldhouse in Swanzey over the summer, where he got a sneak peek at some of the talent that he now has on his roster.
After Fortes applied for the job, Monadnock athletic director Tom Cote did his research and liked what he saw.
“Bobby is knowledgeable about basketball, and he knows the strengths and weaknesses of the girls from working with them over the summer,” Cote said. “He’ll be a great addition.
“The girls have a talented group,” Cote added. “They just need to put it all together and I think they’ll have a good season.”
Seniors Grace LeClair and Grace Furze will be leading the charge for the Huskies this season — much like last year — with a new crop of talent stepping into leadership roles.
Juniors Mea Carroll-Clough and Bree Lawrence will continue to be important pieces of the Huskies squad as well.
The biggest difference from last year will be the team’s defense, which Fortes said will be his main focus point coming in the season.
“Everywhere I coach, I always want us to be one of the best defensive teams in the region,” Fortes said. “That’s a big, big thing for me.
“I expect us to be a good defensive team and be competitive,” he added.
And the girls are already catching on to that mindset.
“He wants us to be a really strong, defensive team which is really good,” said Grace Furze. “His motto is ‘Defense wins games’ and that’s true.”
“I enjoy his coaching style,” said Bree Lawrence. “It’s new and we’re all learning it. I think he’s really going to help us out this season. It’s nice having us around. He’s focused on our individual strengths and weaknesses and he’s helping us a lot with that.”
As for a division that’s recently been controlled by the Conant Orioles, the back-to-back undefeated state champions? Fortes isn’t too concerned.
“I’m not worried about who’s who,” Fortes said. “We just want to make them play. I’m not looking at anyone being too daunting.”
The Huskies host Gilford on Dec. 10 to kick of the 2021-22 campaign.
“It’ll definitely be a good season,” Fortes said. “Looking forward to pushing the girls. They’re confident. I’ve been encouraged by what I’ve seen so far.”