Franklin Pierce University juniors Hugo Arlabosse and Paolo Brena have earned All-America honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the indoor season.
Typically All-American recognitions are broken down as first and second-team. However, with this year’s national meet cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the association granted All-American accolades to all individuals and relay teams that were set to compete in the NCAA Championships.
Arlabosse was named as the Northeast-10 Conference Track Athlete of the Year after a season in which he won both the conference and New England titles in the 800 meters. He qualified for the NCAA Championships automatically, after hitting the qualifying mark twice during the season. Arlabosse was ranked third in the country in the 800 meters at the conclusion of the season and was a key component in leading the Ravens to a second-place finish in the distance medley relay at the NE10 Championships. Additionally, Arlabosse won the conference’s Sport Excellence Award in the sport for the indoor season.
Another standout for the Ravens, Brena was named as the NE10 Field Athlete of the Year after claiming the conference title in the high jump. She clinched her spot in the national meet on just the second weekend of this past season. Overall, Brena surpassed the automatic qualifying mark three times during the season and was ranked second in the country in the high jump heading into the NCAAs.