Fall Mountain 59, Monadnock 29 — The Fall Mountain Wildcat girls led the Monadnock Huskies from start to finish on their way to a win Tuesday night at Keene State College’s Purbeck Gym.
Fall Mountain was led in scoring by Avery Stewart with 19 points. Carly Ayotte and Grace Furze led Monadnock in scoring with 8 points each.
Monadnock falls to 4-3, while Fall Mountain improves to 6-1.
Molly Main, 11, of Marlborough, placed second recently in the South District Elks Hoop Shoot competition held in Rochester.
Main first advanced through a local qualifier hosted by Lodge 927 in Keene.
The competition consists of each player attempting 25 free throws in alternating sets of 10 and 15 attempts at a time. Ties are settled with frames of five free throws in the same shooting order until a winner is determined. Main made seven of her attempts.
Main is the first alternate in her age group at the state finals later this month in Franklin.
Keene State College senior Lynne Hebert was named the Little East Conference Women’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week.
Hebert, a senior from West Baldwin, Maine, ran the 800 meters in 2:26.06 at the Dartmouth Relays last week, ensuring her qualification for the New England Division III Championships. That time is currently 27th in the country.