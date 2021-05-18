AreaSportsSchedule
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Baseball

Keene baseball vs. Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.

Monadnock baseball vs. Mascenic, cancelled.

Hinsdale baseball at Wilton, 4 p.m.

Softball

Monadnock softball vs. Mascenic, cancelled.

Hinsdale softball at Wilton, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Keene boys lacrosse at Windham, 4 p.m.

Monadnock boys lacrosse at Pelham, cancelled.

Tennis

Conant girls tennis vs. Wilton, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

Keene track & field vs. Bedford, 4:30 p.m. (Senior Day)

Fall Mountain track & field — Last Chance Meet, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Keene boys volleyball at Goffstown, 6 p.m.