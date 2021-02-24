Boys Hockey

Monadnock vs. John Stark, 3 p.m.

Girls Hockey

ConVal at Souhegan, 6:10 p.m.

Keene at Kingswood Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Keene State vs. ECSU, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Keene State at Castleton, 6 p.m.