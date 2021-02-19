Boys Basketball

ConVal at Hollis-Brookline, 5 p.m.

Conant vs. Hinsdale, 5:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Hanover, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

ConVal vs. Hollis-Brookline, 5 p.m.

Conant at Hinsdale, 5 p.m.

Keene at Hanover, 6 p.m.