Baseball
Keene baseball vs. Manchester Memorial, 2 p.m.
Fall Mountain baseball vs. Hanover, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce baseball vs. Saint Michaels, 12 & 3 p.m.
Softball
Keene softball at Bedford, 2 p.m.
Fall Mountain softball vs. Hanover, 4:30 p.m.
Keene State softball at Western Connecticut, 4 & 6 p.m.
Lacrosse
Keene boys lacrosse at Goffstown, 4 p.m.
Monadnock boys lacrosse at ConVal, 4 p.m.
Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse vs. Saint Rose, 4 p.m. (NE10 first round)
Franklin Pierce women’s lacrosse at Assumption, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Keene boys tennis at Manchester Memorial, 4 p.m.
Keene girls tennis vs Manchester Memorial, 4 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s tennis vs. Bentley, 12:30 p.m. (NE10 quarterfinal)
Track & Field
ConVal track vs. Souhegan, 4 p.m.
Conant track vs. Mascenic, 4 p.m.
Keene State track at Teamsgiving Relays — North
Franklin Pierce track at Teamsgiving Relays — North