Baseball

Keene baseball vs. Manchester Memorial, 2 p.m.

Fall Mountain baseball vs. Hanover, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin Pierce baseball vs. Saint Michaels, 12 & 3 p.m.

Softball

Keene softball at Bedford, 2 p.m.

Fall Mountain softball vs. Hanover, 4:30 p.m.

Keene State softball at Western Connecticut, 4 & 6 p.m.

Lacrosse

Keene boys lacrosse at Goffstown, 4 p.m.

Monadnock boys lacrosse at ConVal, 4 p.m.

Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse vs. Saint Rose, 4 p.m. (NE10 first round)

Franklin Pierce women’s lacrosse at Assumption, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Keene boys tennis at Manchester Memorial, 4 p.m.

Keene girls tennis vs Manchester Memorial, 4 p.m.

Franklin Pierce women’s tennis vs. Bentley, 12:30 p.m. (NE10 quarterfinal)

Track & Field

ConVal track vs. Souhegan, 4 p.m.

Conant track vs. Mascenic, 4 p.m.

Keene State track at Teamsgiving Relays — North

Franklin Pierce track at Teamsgiving Relays — North