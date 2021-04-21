Baseball

Keene at Manchester Central, 4:30 p.m.

KSC at UMass-Dartmouth, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m.

Softball

Keene vs. Manchester Central, 4:30 p.m.

ConVal vs. Sanborn, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Keene boys tennis at Manchester Central, 4:30 p.m.

Keene girls tennis vs. Manchester Central, 4:30 p.m.

ConVal boys tennis vs. Sanborn, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin Pierce women’s tennis at Bentley, 3 p.m.

Track & Field

Monadnock at Conant, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin Pierce at Teamsgiving Relays

Lacrosse

Keene State women’s lacrosse at Castleton, 4 p.m.

Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse vs. Bentley, 3 p.m.

Field Hockey

Keene State at Plymouth State, 4 p.m.