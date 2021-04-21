Baseball
Keene at Manchester Central, 4:30 p.m.
KSC at UMass-Dartmouth, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m.
Softball
Keene vs. Manchester Central, 4:30 p.m.
ConVal vs. Sanborn, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Keene boys tennis at Manchester Central, 4:30 p.m.
Keene girls tennis vs. Manchester Central, 4:30 p.m.
ConVal boys tennis vs. Sanborn, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s tennis at Bentley, 3 p.m.
Track & Field
Monadnock at Conant, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Teamsgiving Relays
Lacrosse
Keene State women’s lacrosse at Castleton, 4 p.m.
Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse vs. Bentley, 3 p.m.
Field Hockey
Keene State at Plymouth State, 4 p.m.