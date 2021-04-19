Baseball

Keene vs. Manchester Central, 4:30 p.m.

Fall Mountain vs. Sunapee, 4 p.m.

Hinsdale vs. Wilton-Lyndeborough, 4 p.m.

Softball

Keene at Manchester Central, 4:30 p.m.

Fall Mountain vs. Sunapee, 4 p.m.

Hinsdale vs. Wilton-Lyndeborough, 4 p.m.

Keene State vs. Castleton, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Track & Field

Monadnock and Conant at Mascenic, 4 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Keene boys vs. Manchester Central, 4:30 p.m.

Keene girls at Manchester Central, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin Pierce women at Assumption, 3 p.m.

Field Hockey

Franklin Pierce vs. Saint Anselm, 6 p.m.

Golf

Franklin Pierce women’s golf at Assumption