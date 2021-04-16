Baseball
Keene at Monadnock, 4:30 p.m.
ConVal at Milford, 4 p.m.
Softball
Keene at Monadnock, 4:30 p.m.
ConVal at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
ConVal vs. Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Rain and snow this evening will become intermittent overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: April 16, 2021 @ 7:46 am
