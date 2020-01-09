Men’s College Basketball
Franklin Pierce 91, SNHU 86 — The Franklin Pierce University senior guard tandem of Falu Seck (Washington, D.C.) and Doyin Fadojutimi (Temple Hills, Md.) combined to score 41 of the Ravens 91 points in a 91-86 victory against Northeast-10 Conference rival Southern New Hampshire University Wednesday night in the Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
The win, the third in a row for the Ravens, moves them to 9-4, 4-2 NE10, while the host Penmen slide to 9-5, 2-4 NE10. Franklin Pierce won their first game in Manchester versus SNHU since a 77-63 victory back on Dec. 4, 2013, ending a five-game losing streak on the Penmen’s home court.
Seck knocked down 7-of-13 of his field goals and 2-of-3 from distance, while also dropping in four freebies, two rebounds and two assists. The 20-point game matched a season-high and it was the third time he’s recorded 20 points this year.
Fadojutimi poured in a game-high 21 points, going 5-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-5 beyond the arc. He was a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three dimes. It’s the seventh time in 13 games that Fadojutimi had scored 20 or more points.
Isaiah Moore (Temple Hills, Md.) was the only other starter to reach double-figures, manufacturing 16 points, while handing out a game-best and career-high matching seven assists.
Sean Fasoyiro (Houston) provided production off the bench with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Sam van Oostrum (Sheffield, England) scored eight points and secured seven boards.
The Penmen were led by a balanced scoring attack which saw four of five starters tally double-digit scoring totals. Guard Michael Almonacy paved the way with 19 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
The Ravens remain on the road for their second duel of a three-game road swing at conference opponent American International College Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
SNHU 73, Franklin Pierce 68 — The Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team trailed by 18 with under six minutes to go in the fourth quarter and rallied to come within four points with 43 seconds to go, but they could not come any closer as they lost by a 73-68 margin to Northeast-10 Conference opponent Southern New Hampshire University Wednesday evening at the Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester. With the win, the Penmen improve to 9-5, 2-4 NE10 while the Ravens, who suffered their sixth setback in league play, slip to 6-7.
The Ravens offense was led by the duo of Sophia Holmes (Oakland, Maine) and Izzy Lipinski (Farmington, Conn.) Holmes produced a team-high 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting while Lipinski was just one rebound shy of a double-double as she scored 14 points and a game-high nine boards. Rylee Skinner (Leominster, Mass.) was the only other Raven in double-figures as she scored 11 markers and secured eight rebounds. Lisa Sulejmani (Burlington, Vt.) and Freya Cooney (Woodbridge, England) came off the bench to score nine and eight points respectively.
For SNHU Gyanna Russell was also a carom short of a double-double as she led all players with 17 points and had nine rebounds. Victoria Dean matched her teammate with 17 markers of her own.
Franklin Pierce will remain on the road Saturday when they head south to Springfield, Mass., to take on American International College at 1:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Nashua 42, Keene 39 — The Keene High School varsity and JV wrestlers endured a tough 42-39 loss to Nashua Wednesday. The setback, that came down to a decision based on criteria after forfeiting five weight classes, drops Keene to 0-3 on the season.
Varsity wins included: freshman Jack Hebert, junior Colby Atwood, junior Riley Stetson, senior Joey Wilson, sophmore Austin Morris, sophmore Gavin Gruber and freshman Jason Canavan.
JV wins included: sophmore Garret Nichols, sophomore Matt Peate, freshman Bergen Johannesen, senior Damon Wong and senior Shandria Waters.