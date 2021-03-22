Women’s Lacrosse
Big second half leads Framingham State past Owls
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.— The Keene State women’s lacrosse team opened their season Friday afternoon and saw two multiple goal leads in the first half slip, as the Framingham State Rams put together a complete second half to nearly double up the Owls in scoring in the 21-11 defeat at Maple Street Field.
The Owls’ (0-1) attack was off to a promising start, netting the first three goals of the game, as well as five of the first six in the early goings. Halie Ratajack, Ali Daisy and Brigid Casey found twine for the Owls, with Ratajack and Daisy picking up the extra two tallies 13 minutes into the contest.
The Owls held a four-goal lead for all of four minutes before the Rams (2-0) answered with three quick strikes, cutting the Owls lead to just one goal. Keene quickly responded to wipe away the momentum for the Rams, as Ratajack scored her third, fourth, and fifth goals in succession in the contest putting the Owls ahead by four again.
But FSU had an 11-9 lead at halftime.
Keene State only mustered two goals in the second half, after collecting nine in the first. Both second half goals for KSC were scored from Daisy, who picked up four goals total on the afternoon, adding one assist for five points.
Junior goalkeeper Haley Terva faced 48 shots in the contest, making 16 saves for the Owls.
The Owls will then begin Little East Conference play when they travel to the Westside Athletic Complex to meet Western Connecticut at noon on Saturday March 27.
Baseball
No. 23 Franklin Pierce takes two from AIC to cap weekend sweep
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce baseball team capped off a three-game weekend sweep of American International by taking both ends of the twin bill Sunday afternoon at Pappas Field, 10-5 and 6-5.
With the wins, Franklin Pierce improves to 3-0, while AIC falls to 1-7. The Ravens are scheduled to be back in action for back-to-back doubleheaders at Bentley on March 27-28.
Trailing 3-2 in game one, Franklin Pierce took control of the first game with a five-run bottom of the sixth inning.
After Franklin Pierce surrendered two runs in the top of the seventh, junior second baseman Randy Flores laced a two-out double into left-center to drive home two runs, and a third run scored on an error on the play as well.
Graduate student right-hander Seb Gruszecki started and threw 97 pitches (58 strikes) over the first six innings to pick up his first win (1-0) as a Raven. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, walked four and struck out five.
Junior right-hander Ryan Mueller faced just eight batters over the final 2.1 innings while nailing down his first save as a Raven. He held AIC scoreless and surrendered just one hit while striking out three, including one to strand a runner at third in the seventh.
In the second game, FPU trailed 5-2, but then used two runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to surge to the lead.
After senior right-hander Jack Wallace worked a scoreless eighth, things got dicey for the Ravens with sophomore right-hander Hunter Reynolds on the mound in the ninth.
But junior right fielder Ryan Lavelle foiled AIC’s game-tying rally though, as he lined things up and fired a one-hop rocket to the plate.
The dramatic throw preserved a win (1-0) for junior right-hander Zack Brundage who worked a scoreless sixth and seventh with four strikeouts, in relief of freshman right-hander Kyle Roche.
Softball
Franklin Pierce splits doubleheader at Saint Michael’s to take weekend series
COLCHESTER, Vt. — For the second time in two days, the Franklin Pierce University softball team took on the Purple Knights of Saint Michael’s in a doubleheader, losing game one 4-3 and winning the second, 3-1.
The Ravens won three out of the four games in the weekend series between the two schools.
Cyrena Zemaitis shined for the second day in a row, as she earned the win in the second game with 10 strikeouts and one earned run while throwing the final five innings.
With the split, the Ravens move to 3-1 on the young season, while the Purple Knights move to 1-3. Franklin Pierce will be back in action on Wednesday, March 24, for a non-conference doubleheader at Southern Connecticut State at 3 p.m.
The Ravens started game one strong in the top of the first inning, but their early lead would not last long.
The Purple Knights’ bats woke up early as well, with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Both pitching staffs dominated the middle innings, before the Ravens reclaimed the lead in the top of the fifth.
But once again, the lead would not stick, as Saint Michael’s found a way to get two more runs across in the bottom of the sixth, which ultimately won the game.
Abbey Primavera started on the mound for the Ravens, worked three innings, and gave up two runs on four hits. Sabrina Gonzalez took the loss (0-1) out of the bullpen with three innings of work and two earned runs against her.
Game two started in the same fashion as the first for the Ravens, but unlike the first game, the Ravens held the lead throughout.
Saint Michael’s scored in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to 2-1, but it would not be enough, as the Ravens added an insurance run in the top of the sixth
Amelia Mamone started the second game for Franklin Pierce and threw two scoreless innings with a strikeout before ceding the circle to Zemaitis. The latter picked up right where she left off on Saturday, as she piled up 10 more strikeouts while firing five innings of one-run, three-hit ball to pick up the win (2-0).
Women’s Tennis
Franklin Pierce women’s tennis continues shutout streak, blanks Saint Anselm
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team made it three straight shutouts to open the season on Sunday afternoon, as they whitewashed Saint Anselm at home, 5-0.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 3-0 (3-0 NE10), while Saint Anselm falls to 0-2 (0-2 NE10).
As was the case in each of the team’s first two matches, Franklin Pierce took all three doubles matches to pick up the doubles point to open play.
The Ravens then dropped just four games while taking four singles matches to close out the 5-0 victory.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday, March 24, at Southern New Hampshire at 3 p.m.