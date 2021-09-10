Cormier leads the field at Beaver Meadow
CONCORD — Fall Mountain’s Mitchell Cormier scored a 27 to finish in the top individual spot in Thursday’s golf outing at Beaver Meadow GC in Concord.
Cameron Fry was second for the Wildcats with 11 points and Jon Grenier scored six points.
Conant also competed, led by Marcus Somero who scored a 17 and Jordan Ketola who scored 15. Draven Seppala and Tristin Herr both scored eight for the Orioles.
Bow High School went 3-0 in the four-team outing. Conant went 2-1, Fall Mountain finished 1-2 and Laconia went 0-3.
KSC hosting charity car wash Saturday
The Keene State women’s basketball team is hosting a charity car wash Saturday at Next Level Church in Keene from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donations will benefit Maddy Audet, a 2021 Keene State graduate and women’s soccer player who suffered a severe spinal cord injury last week and is currently in intensive care. All proceeds will help offset medical expenses for her treatment.
Keene High field hockey game postponed
The Keene High field hockey game at Winnacunnet High School, originally scheduled for Thursday evening, was postponed to Wed. Sept. 15 due to lack of available officials.
The game will be played at 4:30 p.m. There will only be a varsity contest.
Keene (3-1) next hosts Pinkerton Academy (3-2) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Other scores
Girls soccer: Londonderry 7, Keene 2