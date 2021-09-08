ConVal volleyball falls in five-set battle
PETERBOROUGH — In a back-and-forth contest, the ConVal volleyball team fell to John Stark in five sets (25-27, 25-21, 26-24, 10-25, 9-15) Wednesday in Peterborough.
The teams battled through the first three sets as the Generals won the first set and the Cougars won the next two.
The fourth set did not start well for the Cougars and, although they made some good plays, they couldn’t shorten the gap.
The fifth set started evenly matched but the Generals broke away late to take the deciding set.
Sophomores Emma Rodenhiser and Makaela Drummond led the Cougars Wednesday.
Rodenhiser had nine kills, two assists, two aces and 18 digs and Drummond had six kills, four aces, three digs and seven good serve receives.
Kendall Sullivan added 12 digs, three assists and two aces and Aria Laurent had six assists, two kills, three digs and an ace.
Samantha Henderson played well defensively with four digs and nine good serve receives and Brooklyn Sainsbury had eight digs and three aces.
The Cougars (0-2) next travel to Kingswood Friday for a 6 p.m. start.
Monadnock boys soccer falls Tuesday
SWANZEY — Georgios Pananas scored twice for the Monadnock boys soccer team, but the Huskies ultimately fell, 7-3, to Prospect Mountain Tuesday in Swanzey.
“Tough game,” said Monadnock head coach John Naso in an email. “Monadnock continues to play hard and improve this season.”
The Huskies (0-3) visit Mascenic Thursday at 4 p.m.
KSC women’s soccer shut out by Wesleyan
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Wesleyan University scored early and often in a 7-0 win over visiting Keene State in women’s soccer action on Wednesday afternoon at Jackson Field.
It took less than three minutes for the Cardinals to get on the board, as Caroline Simpson put home a pass off a move started by Dani Milovanev.
Milovanev was next to score the first of two goals in four minutes, followed by another marker, this one off the foot of Andrea Chiappetti.
A Keene State own goal made it 4-0, and a penalty from Audrey Lavey made it 5-0 before Gianna Argento completed the first half scoring with less than two minutes to go in the frame. Lina Rodriguez added a seventh right after halftime.
In her first career start in net, Rebecca Koziara made seven saves for the Owls.
Keene State (0-2) is back on the road this weekend, traveling to Salve Regina University for a noon kickoff on Saturday.
Keene State volleyball rolls past Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. — Sydney Johnson had 10 kills and Cassidy Samuelson added nine as the Keene State College women’s volleyball team had little trouble with Westfield State University in the second of consecutive matches, winning 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-21) at the Woodward Center in non-conference action Wednesday evening.
The Owls were in complete command throughout, never trailing by more than one point in any of the three sets and just seven times overall — all early in the first and second frames, ones they ran away to win 25-15 each time.
Samuelson’s nine kills matched her career mark set in the season-opener against Skidmore, and she has now racked up 24 in the four matches this season while hitting .281.
Emilyann Ashford added eight kills on the evening. She is hitting .309 in this year’s four matches.
Westfield was led by eight kills apiece from Bridgette McAndrews and Olivia Elie.
KSC (4-0) has a strong weekend slate at the MIT Invitational this coming Friday and Saturday. The Owls first take on the host Engineers (4-0; receiving votes) on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. before matchups against No. 20 Bowdoin College (1-0) and Endicott College (3-1; receiving votes) Sunday.
KSC field hockey felled by Colby-Sawyer in OT
Colby-Sawyer’s Aoife Daily scored with 2:43 remaining in the first overtime period, her second goal of the game and sixth on the season, to complete Chargers’ comeback from three goals down in a 5-4 victory over the Keene State College field hockey team Wednesday night at Owl Athletic Complex.
One night after a tough loss to No. 19 Trinity College (Conn.), KSC was looking for a much-needed victory in the second game of their season-long four-game homestand.
Early on, it seemed KSC would be in good shape, building a 3-0 lead behind goals from Ellie Hunkins, Irini Stefanakos, and Chase Lambert in the opening 9:18 of the contest.
However, Colby-Sawyer had other ideas, scoring five of the final six goals to turn the tables and win in the series for the first time as the Owls dropped their fourth in a row.
Keene State led 3-1 at halftime, but their lead was gone less than 14 minutes into the second half.
KSC went back in front 4-3 with a big goal by Stefanakos in the waning seconds of the quarter — her second of the game and third of the season — but Colby-Sawyer answered quickly when Bella Silva tipped home a drive after a corner just 1:42 into the fourth.
The goalkeepers came up big over the remainder of the quarter to send the game into extra time, with the Chargers’ Lauren Wilkinson denying Stefanakos twice and Hunkins once in a four minute span. Keene State weathered three CSC corners in the final five minutes, with Molly Edmark stopping a pair of tries by Courtney Larson to preserve the tie.
Colby-Sawyer’s winner came from a KSC turnover as they looked to get into the attacking area but could not get past Aleah Murph, who also had a defensive save on the evening. She halted Hunkins’ momentum, took the ball, and fed a beautiful pass to Daly who slid it past Edmark for the winner in the 68th minute.
Edmark (0-4) made six saves in the game while her counterpart Wilkinson (3-0) stopped 12 of KSC’s 16 tries.
Keene State (0-4) opens Little East Conference play at home against the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
FPU field hockey falls to AIC in home opener
RINDGE — Goals on either side of halftime allowed the Franklin Pierce University field hockey team to build a 2-1 lead it would hold into the final six minutes of play on Wednesday afternoon.
It would not be enough for the Ravens though, as American International struck in the 55th minute, and again in overtime, to snatch away a 3-2 victory in the Northeast-10 Conference opener for both teams at Sodexo Field.
Sophomore Anna Beck and junior Christine Jarowicz found the net in defeat for Franklin Pierce.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce opens its season at 0-2 (0-1 NE10), while AIC improves to 3-1 (1-0 NE10).
Junior keeper MacKenzie Potvin (0-2) finished with two saves against five shots on the Franklin Pierce cage.
The Ravens are right back at it on Saturday when they travel to Southern Connecticut State for an NE10 contest. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
FPU women’s tennis earns win over Saint Anselm in season opener
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team opened its season with a 7-0 victory over Northeast-10 conference foe Saint Anselm on Wednesday afternoon.
Franklin Pierce grabbed the point in doubles competition quickly. At No. 1, graduate students Himani Mor and Estela Carra defeated duo Emily Jacy and Bridget Hughes of Saint Anselm, 6-0, before junior Liria Loria and sophomore Zoe Asterio Correa defeated Saint Anselm’s Julia Svor and Julia Casaletto, 6-1, at court No. 3. Graduate student Anais Geslin and sophomore Maria Penalver Aguilo also won at No. 2 defeating their opponents with a score of 6-1.
The Ravens kept the momentum going into the singles competition, collecting all six points. On No. 4, Mor defeated Hughes 6-0, 6-0, followed by Loria defeating J. Svor 6-0, 6-0 on No. 3.
Geslin defeated Anastasia Kapothanasis of Saint Anselm on No. 1 by a score of 6-0, 6-2, while Penalver Aguilo earned the team her point defeating Jacy 6-1, 6-1 on No. 2.
Carra defeated Saint Anselm’s Abigail Svor 6-0, 6-0 on No. 6, before Asterio Correa defeated Elle Doucette of Saint Anselm 6-3, 6-3 to clinch the match for the Crimson and Grey.
FPU will travel to Springfield, Mass., to take on American International on Saturday with a scheduled 2:30 p.m. start.