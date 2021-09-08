Sofia Miller puts KHS field hockey over South
Sofia Miller scored both goals in the Keene High field hockey team’s 2-1 win over Nashua South Tuesday in Keene, including the game-winner with six minutes left in the game.
Eliza Ballaro, Kaylyn Trubiano and Claire Stroshine each had an assist in the win.
Keene (3-1) has now won three in a row and travels to face Winnacunnet Thursday at 4 p.m.
Keene boys soccer defense plays strong, but falls
The Keene boys soccer team fell to Hanover, 2-0, Tuesday in Keene.
“The boys played a good game again, really worked hard,” said Keene head coach Matt Schmidt. “Our schedule is tough early.”
The Blackbirds were down two starters to injury, but still kept Hanover’s offense at bay until the Marauders scored with three minutes to go in the first half.
The score was at 1-0 until the 70th minute when Hanover doubled its lead after Keene put a second striker forward to try and equalize.
“That just left us vulnerable in the back,” Schmidt said.
Caz Couble made 10 saves in net for the Blackbirds, and Will Carlisle and Christian Hennessey played strong defense on the back line.
“We just have get back to work and keep closing the gap,” Schmidt said.
Keene (0-3) visits Londonderry Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Keene XC girls, boys dominate dual meet
The Keene cross country program made the most of its only home race of the season Wednesday, as the girls swept the top four spots and the boys took the top three spots against Alvirne.
The girls beat Alvirne, 16-43, just missing out on the best possible cross country score of 15-50.
The strong tandem of Hannah Shepard (20:19) and Reagan Hoy (20:36) led the pack, while freshman Corinne Kinson (21:59) and senior Sofia Guardiano (22:09) finished third and fourth respectively.
Ella Hoy placed sixth overall, beating her previous personal best time by nearly one minute.
The boys won, 19-41, over Alvirne, as seniors Torin Kindopp (16:07) and Jonathan Hills (16:19) led the way.
Kindopp’s time was just four seconds off the course record.
Sophomore Ian Cardinale (17:22) placed third.
Classmates Silas Runez (18:58) and Liam Manuel (18:59) placed sixth and seventh respectively, rounding out Keene’s top five.
Both the boys and girls will next race Saturday at the Great Glen Invitational at Mount Washington.
Fall Mtn. boys, Conant girls cross country wins
SWANZEY — The Monadnock boys cross country team placed two in the top five at Tuesday’s Monadnock Meet, but the Fall Mountain boys stole the show, taking first place in the seven-team meet with a score of 38.
Mascenic boys placed second with 65 points an Monadnock was third with 80 points.
Monadnock’s Jace Joslyn (17:05) finished second overall, about 10 seconds behind Mascenic’s Connor Traffie to lead the Huskies. Mitchell Hill (17:59) finished second for Monadnock and fifth overall.
Fall Mountain placed all of its top five runners in the top 12 of the field, led by Ben Tetu (17:41), David Northcott (18:20) and Ben Frithsen (18:20) placing fourth, sixth and seventh respectively.
Ed Gawdy (18:38) and Gabe Lloid (19:05) rounded out the top five for the Wildcats, placing ninth and 12th respectively.
Conant took first place in the girls race, placing three in the top six and five in the top 11.
Kylie Aho (20:41) led Conant with a second-place finish while Neve Mormando (23:01), Amber Gnoza (23:14) and Bella Nero (23:34) also placed in the top 10 with fifth, sixth and ninth place finishes respectively.
Amber Lapinsky (24:25) placed 11th as Conant’s fifth runner.
The Monadnock girls team only raced two runners Tuesday, so did not score as a team, but took two of the top three places anyway. Alyssa Hall (20:40) won the race and Anna Bentley (21:23) finished third as the Huskies’ only two runners in the girls race.
Monadnock, Fall Mountain golfers compete
WALPOLE — Fall Mountain’s Mitchell Cormier led all medalists with a score of 26, but Gabe Hill and the Monadnock golf team beat Fall Mountain, 57-54, Tuesday at Hooper Golf Course in Walpole.
Hopkinton also competed, scoring 73 points and putting them at 2-0. Monadnock went 1-1 and Fall Mountain went 0-2.
Hill finished with 17 points for the Huskies — tied for third among all individuals. Alden Gibson and Anthony Poanessa each had 15 points and Cam Olivo scored 10. Nate Johnson finished with seven points and Mat Warner rounded out the scoring for six points.
Cormier led the Wildcats with his 26 points and Cameron Fry placed second on the team with 16 points. Jon Grenier scored seven, Drew Buswell scored five, and Jacob Hearne and Camden Fuller each scored one.
Keene State field hockey falls to No. 19 Trinity to open season-long homestand
Trinity College, ranked No. 19 in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Preseason Poll, scored three times in the opening 12 minutes and rolled to an 8-0 win over the Keene State College field hockey team Tuesday night in the first of four consecutive home games for the Owls over the next week.
Keene State goalkeepers Molly Edmark and Victoria Watson combined to make 14 stops — seven each — but Trinity had too much offense and far too many penalty corner chances for the Owls to weather over the 60 minutes as they dropped their third straight to open the season.
The Bantams, meanwhile, continued their stretch of regular season non-conference wins. They have not lost such a contest since 2015.
Trinity had six different players score in the contest, including three in the opening quarter as they built a 3-0 lead.
Edmark, who played the first half in the KSC cage, made four stops in the second quarter, but the Bantams were still able to add to their lead when Caelin Flaherty scored in the 27th minute, the first of her two goals on the evening.
Watson made six saves in the third quarter and seven overall in her 30 minutes of action. Edmark took the loss, but has made 17 saves in her two appearances at home this season.
KSC (0-3) has a quick turnaround, hosting Colby-Sawyer College (2-0) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
---
FPU men’s soccer ranked No. 3 in the nation
The Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer program team is ranked No. 3 in the latest United Soccer Coaches National Poll. The Ravens moved up two spots after being ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll last month.
Franklin Pierce recorded two shutouts last weekend, defeating Nyack, 4-0, last Thursday night and Queens (N.Y.), 3-0, last Saturday.
FPU (2-0-0) will take on Felician (0-1-0) Saturday at Lyndhurst Recreation Complex in Lyndhurst, N.J. at 3:30 p.m.