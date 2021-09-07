KSC women’s soccer falls to Western New England Saturday
Kayleigh Marshall scored her first goal for nearly two years, but the Keene State College women’s soccer team fell to visiting Western New England University 3-1 at Dr. Ron Butcher Field on Saturday morning.
The Golden Bears capitalized on set plays, outshooting the Owls 10-5 and earning 12 corner kicks to KSC’s two. All the WNE goals came after corners, including the first one, as Kristin Decost poked home in the 17th minute.
WNE doubled their lead in the 34th minute, as Allyson Hill scored from close range following another corner. Western New England carried that 2-0 lead into halftime.
The Owls mounted much more of an attack in the second half, as Rachel Souza and Alexa Skinner both forced saves out of Molly McLaughlin, but the Owls could not break through. Mackenzie Holy made it 3-0 in the 77th minute; Marshall got the Owls on the board two minutes later but the Owls could not find any more offense.
KSC volleyball blows past Brandeis, Westfield State
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Elizabeth Johnson combined for 23 kills and Sydney Johnson 19 as the Keene State College volleyball team finished a successful first weekend of 2021 by racing past Brandeis University (25-19, 25-17, 25-18) and Westfield State University (25-12, 26-24, 25-16) in a pair of 3-0 sweeps Saturday at Dana Gymnasium on the campus of Springfield College.
Keene State picked up right where they left off on Friday evening against Brandeis, as they recorded nine kills without an error (.321 pct.) while rolling to a 25-19 win in the opening set, and the Owls played from in front nearly throughout, thoroughly outhitting Brandeis in all three sets.
KSC outhit the Judges .282 to .086 overall and posted 14 block assists (seven total blocks). Elizabeth Johnson had six of those in a shining performance that also saw her record 14 kills without making an error, hitting a thoroughly impressive .700 in the match. Sydney Johnson added nine kills, seven digs, three aces, and two block assists, while Kacie Blanchet put up 31 assists, four aces, and four digs.
Reagan Fleming finished with 18 digs
Elizabeth and Sydney Johnson were back for more just hours later against Westfield State, combining for 19 kills against four errors, six aces, and 11 digs as KSC had little trouble, establishing themselves right away by building a 9-3 lead early in the opening set.
Keene State has a rematch with Westfield State (0-4) on WSU’s home court at the Woodward Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before heading to MIT for three big matches next weekend.
Franklin Pierce football downed in season opener at New Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Back on the field for the first time in nearly two years, the Franklin Pierce University football team opened its second season with a 34-13 loss to New Haven on Saturday at DellaCamera Stadium.
Sophomore Drew Campanale threw for 268 yards and junior EJ Burgess found the end zone twice.
Graduate student Dev Holmes caught a pair of touchdown passes in the win for New Haven.
Campanale finished 19-for-29 for 268 yards and a touchdown, while Burgess was the team’s leading rusher and receiver. Burgess rushed 17 times for 66 yards and a touchdown and also caught six passes for 132 yards and another score.
On the defensive side of the ball, sophomore Luke Winslow and freshman Trey Sejour chalked up nine tackles apiece, including seven solo stops for Winslow. Sejour added an interception as well.
For New Haven, Degenhardt went 20-for-33 for 308 yards and three touchdowns, against one interception. His favorite target was Holmes, who hauled in eight catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Shamar Logan carried the ball 18 times for a game-best 95 yards.
The Ravens return to action next week for their home opener, as they host Lake Erie in a non-conference contest on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s soccer blanks St. Thomas Aquinas
SPARKILL, N.Y. — Freshman Hailey Goodman went for two goals and an assist to put together a five-point afternoon on Saturday, as the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team ran up a 5-0 win on the road, in non-conference play at St. Thomas Aquinas.
Junior Viridiana Vazquez Kloss added a goal and an assist for the Ravens at Spartan Field.
With the win, Franklin Pierce is off to a 2-0-0 start to the season, while STAC opens at 0-1-0.
After a slow first half, the Ravens scored four in the second frame to pull away.
Sophomore Tess McKenzie broke the ice in the 35th minute, with her second goal in as many days, off a feed from junior Amanda Van Cor.
Freshman Jasmine Perez-Acosta notched her first collegiate goal with an unassisted tally in the 56th minute. Just 5:05 later, in the 61st minute, Goodman picked up her first point of the day, as she set up the first goal of the season for Vazquez Kloss.
Goodman then provided the final two salvos of the afternoon. In the 73rd minute, she finished off a feed from Vazquez Kloss to make it a 4-0 game. Goodman then found the net again just 58 seconds later, in the 74th minute, with an unassisted tally to cap the scoring.
Freshman Gabby Calidonio got the start in the Franklin Pierce net and stopped both shots she faced over the opening 70:41 to pick up the win (2-0-0). Freshman Emilie Fox added two saves over the final 19:19 to finish off the shutout.
The Ravens are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Nyack for a non-conference contest at 3 p.m. in Secaucus, N.J.
Springfield shifts momentum, downs KSC field hockey
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Irini Stefanakos notched her first career goal and second assist, but the Keene State College field hockey team allowed a momentum-changing goal with 31 seconds left in the first half and then another just 1:53 into the second in an eventual 4-2 loss to Springfield College in the Pride’s season-opener at Stagg Field Saturday afternoon.
Stefanakos got the helper on Keene State’s first goal of the season on Thursday night against the University of New England and got the Owls off on the right foot just 2:49 into today’s game, but the Pride scored the next four goals and outshot KSC 11-4 in the middle two periods to take complete control. Keene State’s 1-0 lead lasted less than three minutes, as Springfield scored after earning a corner chance when Carly Torrance found Audrey Bresciano to tie the game. Bresciano scored again later and has three goals against Keene State in the last two meetings, both Springfield wins.
Springfield removed most of the doubt from the outcome by scoring twice in the opening 17 minutes of the second half, including less than two minutes in when off a restart, Emma Robinson beat Edmark to the short side for a 3-1 lead.
Keene State had a pair of corner chances in the ensuing minutes as they hoped to stay in the game, but Springfield goalie Lyndsey DeLasho saved a shot by Emily White — the Owls’ lone try on target in the third quarter — at the 39:32 mark.
Keene State was held to two shots in each of the final three quarters. DeLasho (1-0) made four saves to get the win. Edmark played 49:11 in the KSC cage, making four stops while falling to 0-2. Victoria Watson played the final 10:49.
Keene State returns home for four consecutive games at Owl Athletic Complex, beginning with Tuesday’s matchup against preseason-No. 19 Trinity College (Conn.) that begins at 6:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce field hockey falls to No. 3 Saint Anselm in season opener
MANCHESTER — It was a stern test right out of the gate on Saturday for the Franklin Pierce University field hockey team, as the Ravens opened their 2021 season with a road non-conference contest against No. 3 nationally ranked Saint Anselm.
Franklin Pierce struck first, courtesy of sophomore Silver Clukey, but the Hawks rattled off six straight from there to run up a 6-1 victory. Sophomore Abbey Bevens and freshman Amanda Lewandowski had a goal and an assist each for Saint Anselm.
Under siege for much of the contest, junior MacKenzie Potvin finished with 10 saves against 16 shots in the losing effort in the Franklin Pierce net. Sophomore Mackenzie McConnell stopped two of three shots to pick up the win in the Saint Anselm cage.
The Ravens return to action on Wednesday when they hold their home opener against Northeast-10 Conference foe American International at 4 p.m.
Owls compete at KSC Alumni Invitational
Grace Furlong and Jacob Pearl both posted top-10 finishes as the Keene State College cross country teams opened the season at the Keene State Alumni Invitational on Saturday at Owl Athletic Complex.
In the women’s race, Furlong finished seventh in the women’s two-mile race, finishing in 11:55.7. Sarah Ames marked her collegiate debut by finishing 20th overall in 12:18.4, and Hannah Jones was 37th in 12:48.6. Aurora Couto, also a college debutant, was 41st in 12:54.1, and Rhea Votano rounded out the scorers in 13:34.4.
The Owls were fifth overall with 130 points; Smith College won the team event with 38 points, placing four runners in the top 10, while Amy O’Sullivan of Westfield State won the individual race in 11:08.4.
In the men’s race, Pearl was third overall in the 5K race, in 15:41.6. Rob St. Laurent was 20th in 17:05.3, just ahead of teammate Ben Harley, who was 21st in 17:05.8. Zander Egevari finished 46th in 17:56.4, while Sam Hennedy was in 51st in 18:08.5.
The Owls finished fourth as a team with 109 points; Springfield College was the team champion with 41 points, and Assumption’s Claudio Rocha was the individual medalist in 15:15.0.
The Owls are off until Sept. 18, when they travel for the UMass Dartmouth Invitational.