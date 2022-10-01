NEWPORT — A depleted Fall Mountain Girls Soccer team was too much for Newport on Friday with the Wildcats securing a 3-0 in Newport.
Charlotte Reilly got things rolling with a first half strike for the Wildcats. Then the visitors scored two goals in two minutes after halftime with finishes from Ashley Rule and Selah Fredrick. Sophie Grillone had two assists for Fall Mountain while Mariella Tsitsonis — this week's Sentinel Player of the Week — added another.
Fall Mountain, who had one available substitute after a recent string of injuries and sickness, pulled to 5-5 on the season. The team’s next match is a home encounter against Stevens on Monday at 5 p.m. in Langdon.
ConVal volleyball win Friday to complete perfect week
PETERBOROUGH — Four games in four days, and the ConVal volleyball team came away with four wins.
The Cougars capped off a perfect week with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-23) win over Hanover Friday night in Peterborough.
Leading the team was Emma Rodenhiser with 10 kills, 10 digs and five blocks. Aria Laurent had six assists and six aces while Kendall Sullivan had five assists and five aces. Libero Samantha Henderson had eight digs and 21 successful serve receives and Ivy Armstrong-McEvoy added five kills and two blocks.
The Cougars move to 7-2 on the season, the best Division II season on record, with seven games to play and will travel to Milford on Monday to face the Spartans.
ConVal golf clinches playoff spot with 2-1 day
WEARE — It was Owen Conway's nine team points that earned the ConVal golf team the tiebreaker over John Stark and put the Cougars at 2-1 on the day, clinching a spot in the team playoffs.
Souhegan won with 93 points, ConVal earned second on the tiebreak with 56 points, John Stark scored 56 points and Sanborn scored 47.
Wyatt Burbank was Medalist, shooting a 34 (+1) for 26 team points.
ConVal is now 13-13 on the season and plays at Stevens Monday for the regular season finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.