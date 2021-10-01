MRHS golf places second at three-team match
GRANTHAM — Monadnock’s Gabe Hill led the three-team field with 19 points as the Huskies golf team finished second with 53 points on Thursday at Eastman Golf Course in Grantham.
Lebanon led the way with 71 points and Conant placed third with 47 points.
Smith turns away KSC field hockey
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — Ellie Hunkins and Maggie Cahoon scored 2:14 apart early in the fourth quarter to help the Keene State College field hockey team erase a two-goal deficit, but Elena Korinek answered with 5:23 to go in regulation as Smith College rebounded to down the Owls 4-3 Thursday night at the Smith Turf Field.
KSC, who has now played six one-goal contests this season, entered the evening off a win Tuesday night at Plymouth State University that gave them back-to-back victories for the first time this season, but their comeback effort and bid for a third straight win came up short on Thursday.
The Owls never led but came to life late, threatening the Pioneers, who had controlled most of the game to that point, with a late flurry. Smith led 2-1 at the break and added another tally halfway through the third, seemingly putting the Pioneers well in control entering the fourth.
The Owls had other ideas, however, and turned it into a 3-3 game just over five minutes into the final quarter.
But the Pioneers kept pushing, putting in the eventual winner with 5:23 to go.
The Owls (3-8) host Bridgewater State University (3-5, 1-2 LEC) for a league game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
FPU women’s tennis routs Assumption
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team cruised to a 6-1 win over Assumption University on Thursday afternoon to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 at home on the year.
The Ravens got off to a quick start in doubles play, taking matches on courts No. 3 and No. 2 to claim the early one-point advantage. The sophomore duo Maria Penalver Aguilo and Zoe Asterio Correa were first to finish with a 6-0 victory.
Junior Liria Loria and graduate student Estela Carra followed, securing the point for Franklin Pierce.
On No. 1, Assumption’s Julia Chappell and Cara McCormack defeated graduate students Anais Geslin and Himani Mor, 6-4.
It was more of the same for Franklin Pierce in singles competition, as the Ravens picked up wins on five of the six courts.
Geslin extended FPU’s lead with a 6-0, 6-0 win on No. 3, before Carra claimed a 6-1, 6-0 victory on No. 4.
Junior Jillian Pagliuca defeated Assumption’s Connolly 6-0, 6-0, on court No. 6.
At No. 5, Correa downed her opponent 6-3, 6-0, while Loria won 6-1, 1-6, 6-4, on No. 2, to clinch the match point.
The lone point for Assumption came on court No. 1, as Penalver Aguilo came up short to Assumption’s Chappell, 6-7(4), 3-6, 7-10.
Other Scores
Boys Soccer: Stevens 1, Fall Mountain 0
Girls Soccer: Bedford 8, Keene 0