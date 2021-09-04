Monadnock football hangs on vs. Laconia
LACONIA — The Monadnock football team won its season opener, 12-7, over Laconia Friday night in Laconia.
Junior Zach Phillips and sophomore Ben Dean each score a touchdown in the win.
Senior Hayden Haddock and junior Jack Lorenz anchored the Husky defense and helped keep Laconia at bay.
Senior Carson Shanks threw a touchdown and an interception.
The Huskies (1-0) host Kearsarge next Friday at 6:30 p.m.
ConVal football falls to Trinity
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal football team, in its first competitive game since 2019, fell to Trinity, 39-8, Friday night in Peterborough.
Gabriel Fret scored on a 20-yard touchdown run towards the end of the fourth quarter and Wyatt Hutchinson ran in the 2-point conversion.
“We played well in little spurts, but as soon as we did something good, there was a breakdown,” said ConVal head coach Mike Jillson. “We learned some things and we did take away some positives.”
ConVal (0-1) visits Campbell next Saturday at 11 a.m.
ConVal volleyball drops home opener
The ConVal Cougars were eager to be back in action Friday in their home opener against Prospect Mountain, but couldn’t match the Timberwolves on the court.
The first set was back and forth until point 18, but the Timberwolves captured the victory 25-23. The second set was dominated by Prospect Mountain, who won 25-15. Sophomore Emma Rodenheiser led the Cougars in the third set, serving six straight points, but the team couldn’t hold on and lost the set 21-25 to drop the match 3-0.
Leading the offense were Rodenheiser with five aces and four kills; junior captain Kendall Sullivan with four aces, three kills and three assists; and sophomore Makaela Drummond with two aces and eight kills. Defensively, junior Samantha Henderson had seven digs and nine successful serve receives and Rodenheiser had 11 digs and three successful serve receives.
FPU women open season at Mount St. Mary’s
Graduate student Bethaney Donnelly was the first Raven to cross the line at the Mount St. Mary’s 5K Duals Friday, finishing the race in 19:10 to claim seventh place in the 65-runner field.
The Franklin Pierce University women’s cross country team placed seventh out of seven teams at the waterlogged season opener, though five of the six teams in front of the Ravens represented Division I institutions. Despite the “Duals” name, the meet was scored via traditional collegiate cross country scoring rules, rather than via dual-meet rules.
George Washington put together cross country’s version of a shutout, as the Colonials featured the top six finishers, which meant the team’s five scoring runners were in the first through fifth positions. As a result, GWU totaled just 15 points, the lowest possible number in a standard collegiate meet, to run up a 46-point win over second-place Maryland (61 points).
“Beth was the top non-George Washington finisher, which is one of the strongest Division I women’s program’s in the mid-Atlantic region,” said head coach Zach Emerson after the meet. “So, it was a great motivator to see her mix up with them and hold her own.”
Behind Donnelly, sophomore Meghan Sheline was the next Raven to cross the line, after racing a 22:39 time and claiming 40th. Fellow sophomore Victoria Van Houten was close behind, as she took 43rd for her 22:54 time. In 46th for her 23:03 time was senior Alana Thompson.
The Ravens will be back at it on Saturday, Sept. 11, for the Smith College Invitational in Northampton, Mass.
Other scores
Keene volleyball: 3, Portsmouth: 1