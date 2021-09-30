Monadnock’s Poanessa hits Hole-In-One
Monadnock’s Anthony Poanessa — a member of the school’s golf team — hit a Hole-In-One at Bretwood Golf Course Wednesday, on the 8th hole of the North Course.
He was playing with teammates Gabe Hill and Cam Olivo.
KHS field hockey falls to Manchester Central
MANCHESTER — Freshman Sofia Miller scored the lone goal for the Keene High field hockey team in a 3-1 loss to Manchester Central Wednesday in Manchester.
The Blackbirds gave up two quick goals in the first quarter and couldn’t climb out of the hole.
Keene (4-6-1) next hosts Dover Friday at 4:30 p.m.
KSC men’s soccer picks up first win of season
Denis Fleming and Clinton Mungeta scored their first goals of the season to lead the Keene State College men’s soccer team to its first win of the season, a 3-1 triumph over in-state rival Plymouth State University at Dr. Ron Butcher Field on Wednesday night.
The Owls were quickly on the board within the first seven minutes of the game. After Vance Bates’ shot was turned aside by Plymouth State goalie Nicolas Cornejo for a KSC corner, Bates whipped in a corner kick that Fleming glanced past Cornejo for his first goal of the season.
Keene State doubled its lead in the 29th minute when Henry Cummings’ free kick took a deflection off the head of a Plymouth State defender, and flew past Cornejo for an own goal.
KSC took that 2-0 lead into halftime, and added a third less than 10 minutes into the second half.
Nate Howard made four saves for Keene State in net.
Keene State (1-5-1, 1-1 LEC) is back on the road Saturday when the Owls head to Eastern Connecticut State for a 1 p.m. matchup.
KSC women’s soccer downs Plymouth State
PLYMOUTH — A pair of second half goals lifted the Keene State College women’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over host Plymouth State University on Wednesday afternoon at Arold Field.
The Owls found themselves behind early, but in the second half, Alexa Skinner’s delivery on a corner kick found the head of Alyssa Wilcox, who redirected the ball to the far post to level the score.
Keene State poured on the pressure in the second half, and were rewarded when Raelyn Callahan beat the offside trap and slotted home her second goal of the season with less than 12 minutes remaining to put the Owls in front.
The Panther offense was stifled, managing just three shots on goal; KSC goalie Abbie Terrinca was required to make just one save.
Keene State (3-5-1, 1-1 LEC) hosts Eastern Connecticut State Saturday at 1 p.m. at Owl Athletic Complex.
KSC volleyball takes first set, drops next three
PLYMOUTH — The Keene State College women’s volleyball team never trailed in the opening set and found themselves serving after forcing a 23-23 deadlock in the second with a chance to take command of the match Wednesday night, but from there it was all Plymouth State University as the Panthers pulled away for a 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19) win in Little East Conference action at Foley Gymnasium.
KSC (10-5, 1-1 LEC) returns home for a Saturday tri-match against league foe Eastern Connecticut State University (9-2, 2-1 LEC) at noon and a non-conference opponent Rochester Institute of Technology (12-2, 2-0 Liberty League) at 4 p.m.
FPU women’s soccer plays No. 3 Saint Rose to draw
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team hosted the No. 3 Saint Rose Golden Knights on Wednesday evening, with the two Northeast-10 Conference sides battling to a goalless draw on a brisk autumn night at Sodexo Field.
With the draw, Franklin Pierce moves to 4-1-2 (1-1-2 NE10), while Saint Rose suffers the first blemish of any kind to its record and moves to 6-0-1 (3-0-1 NE10). It marked the third overtime contest in the last four meetings between the two teams.
The Ravens will hit the road on Saturday for their next contest, an NE10 affair at Bentley, scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Three find net as Franklin Pierce field hockey blanks AIC
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce University field hockey team punched its way back into the win column on the road on Wednesday night with a 3-0 win over American International.
The Ravens put home goals in the second, third and fourth quarters, each from a different goal-scorer in the non-conference contest at Abdow Field.
Senior Feline van Doorn notched the game-winner in the middle of the second quarter.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 2-7, while AIC falls to 5-4.
Along with van Doorn, junior Christine Jarowicz and sophomore Annie Corbett scored for the Ravens.
Freshman Addy Araneo stopped all eight shots on her cage to notch her first career shutout.
The Ravens are back to Northeast-10 Conference play when they return home on Sunday to host Molloy at 11 a.m. at Sodexo Field.
Franklin Pierce volleyball bested by SNHU in straight sets
MANCHESTER — The Franklin Pierce University volleyball team fell in three straight sets (22-25, 21-25, 14-25), to Northeast-10 conference rival Southern New Hampshire University on Wednesday night at Stan Spirou Field House.
Junior Ingrid Lindstrom led the Ravens offense with seven kills and a .267 hitting percentage. Junior Tessa Brandt and freshman Hannah Hillis followed behind with five kills apiece, as Hillis posted a .138 clip. Senior Cierra Dolan added four kills of her own.
Sophomore Maddie Ward handed out a team-leading 16 assists, while classmate Morgan Schmutzler tallied a team best 10 digs. Ward and Brandt totaled eight digs each, and Brandt registered two aces on the night.
The Ravens welcome Bentley to the Field House on Tuesday for a NE10 match up. The match is slated for a 7 p.m. start.
Franklin Pierce women’s golf’s Prukmathakul sweeps NE10 weekly awards again
MANSFIELD, Mass. — For the second straight week, freshman Kesinee Prukmathakul of the Franklin Pierce University women’s golf team has claimed Northeast-10 Conference Player and Rookie of the Week accolades, this time for the week ending on Sept. 28, as announced Wednesday by the league office.
Prukmathakul picks up her second edition of both awards after winning yet another tournament this past weekend. Over the course of Sunday and Monday, as the Ravens hosted the FPU Fall Invitational, she put together a line of 75-72--147 (+3) to head a 35-golfer field. It was her third straight tournament victory, and her performance led Franklin Pierce to its third consecutive victory as well.
The Ravens have the upcoming week off and return to the course as the two-time defending champion of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship, set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10, at Beaver Meadow Golf Club in Concord.
Other Scores:
Volleyball: Keene 3, Winnacunnet 1