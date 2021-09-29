Fall Mountain golf splits at Claremont CC
CLAREMONT — Mitchell Cormier led the field with 27 points as the Fall Mountain golf team beat Claremont but fell to Bow Tuesday at Claremont Country Club.
Cameron Fry finished with 15 points for the Wildcats and Jon Grenier scored 10.
Fall Mountain had 59 team points, narrowly beating out Claremont (58 points). Bow led the way with 79 team points.
ConVal volleyball takes down Souhegan for second in a row
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal volleyball team beat Souhegan, 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21), Tuesday in Peterborough for the team’s second win in a row.
Leading the Cougars offense were Emma Rodenhiser, Molly Tyle and Kendall Sullivan.
Rodenhiser had nine aces, eight kills, and two blocks while Tyle added three kills, an ace and two blocks.
Sullivan had two aces, one kill, seven assists and six digs.
Defensively, Avery Swasey had nine successful serve receives and five digs and libero Samantha Henderson added 23 successful serve receives, three aces and eight digs.
The first set went back and forth for a few points until Rodenhiser broke it open with a nine-point ace streak.
After the Cougars took the second set, the third set was a battle.
ConVal couldn’t cover a few short tips and the Sabers captured the set.
The fourth set was all the Cougars from the start.
The Cougars (2-7) next travel to Milford Thursday for a 4:45 p.m. start.
ConVal field hockey drops one to Derryfield
MANCHESTER — The ConVal field hockey team was shut out by Derryfield, 4-0, Tuesday in Manchester.
Senior Mackenzie Anderson made 15 saves.
Junior Hayden Kaltsas, senior Natalie Tremblay and sophomore Ellie Rupp each had shots to the cage, but none got through.
ConVal (2-7) next hosts Pelham Friday for their Pink Game to raise awareness to breast cancer.
Rodrigues leads No. 2 FPU men’s soccer to win
RINDGE — Freshman Braudilio Rodrigues notched the lone goal to lift the No. 2 Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Northeast-10 Conference opponent Le Moyne College on Tuesday afternoon at Sodexo Field.
The Ravens continue their perfect season with an 8-0-0 (4-0-0 NE10) record following the win. The Dolphins, meanwhile, fall to 4-2-0 (1-2-0 NE10) with the loss.
Junior goalkeeper Kosta Maniatis stopped both shots on goal for the Dolphins to earn his team-leading sixth win and shutout of the season, improving to 6-0-0 overall.
Franklin Pierce will be back in action on the road Saturday in Worcester, Mass., to take on Assumption College in an NE-10 Conference matchup.
Hunkins, Stefanakos impress as KSC field hockey beats Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — Ellie Hunkins and Irini Stefanakos both continued their strong offensive campaigns, combining for two goals and two assists — both to each other — as the Keene State College field hockey team scored four goals in less than 22 minutes to sprint past Plymouth State University 4-2 in a Little East Conference game Wednesday night at Panther Field.
Molly Edmark got the win in net for Keene State and made 11 stops, eight coming in the final 15 minutes as PSU racked up a 9-2 shots edge in that quarter.
The Owls (3-7, 3-1 LEC) are back at it on Thursday at Smith College (2-6, 1-1 NEWMAC) for a 6:30 p.m. start.
FPU men’s tennis sweeps Colby-Sawyer
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team swept non-conference opponent, Colby-Sawyer, 7-0, on Tuesday afternoon at the Tennis Courts.
At doubles, sophomore Ivan Bernal and graduate student Kevin Denecheau won 6-2 before the duo of graduate student Felipe Carvalho and senior Preston Gordon defeated their opponents.
Senior Nkrumah Patrick and junior Alejandro Ortiz also picked up a win.
Maintaining their momentum, Franklin Pierce swept singles competition.
Denecheau finished first on No. 2 singles, followed by Bernal on No. 4.
Gordon claimed his point 6-1, 6-2 on No. 3 and Carvalho won 6-2, 6-1 on No. 1.
Patrick won 6-0, 6-0 on court No. 5, while junior Josh Arnold grabbed the match point.
Franklin Pierce heads to North Andover, Mass., to compete in a doubles tournament hosted by Merrimack College on Saturday and Sunday.
MRMS cross country sweeps six-team meet
SWANZEY — The Monadnock boys and girls middle school cross country teams both won their races in a six-team meet Friday in Swanzey in the new two-mile middle school course.
In the girls race, Summer Bentley (12:52) and Sadie Gibson (13:25) led the way for the Huskies, finishing first and second respectively.
Abigail Daughedy (15:28) and Elle Gibson (17:07) also finished top 10 for Monadnock, placing sixth and ninth.
Peyton Joslyn (12:33) won the boys race, with Jacob Brunges (12:57) finishing second.
Jed Bentley (13:24) finished third, setting the pace in the first half-mile.
The boys team narrowly beat out Keene Middle School for the top spot in the race, 33-35.
Other Scores
Boys Soccer: Goffstown 2, Keene 1
Boy Soccer: Conant 2, Fall Mtn. 1