Elkin scores game-winner for Keene unified soccer
Keene’s Jack Elkin scored the game-winner for the Keene unified soccer team in a 6-5 win over Winnisquam Monday in Keene.
The winning goal came in overtime.
Barry Johnson hits Hole in One at Keene CC
Barry Johnson hit his first career Hole in One — Keene Country Club’s eighth of the season — on Hole 17 Saturday using a 7 iron.
The hole is 148 yards.
Johnson was playing with Billy Johnson, Paul Norwich and Mike Welch.
Fall Mtn. golf, ConVal compete at Hooper GC
WALPOLE — The Fall Mountain golf team went 1-1, while ConVal went 0-2 Monday at Hooper Golf Course in Walpole.
Lebanon also competed, going 2-0.
Fall Mountain’s Mitchell Cormier led the field with 26 points, while ConVal’s Wyatt Burbank finished tied for third in the field with 19 points.
Lebanon finished with 76 team points. Fall Mountain finished with 57 points and ConVal finished with 34.
Poanessa, Hill medal for Monadnock golf
SALEM — Monadnock’s Anthony Poanessa and Gabe Hill finished tied for third in the field, each with 22 points, but the Monadnock golf team went 0-2 against Pelham (94 points) and Coe Brown (74 points) Monday at Scottish Highlands Golf Course in Salem.
Monadnock finished with 68 team points.
Pelham’s Russ Hamel was the high scorer with 28 points.
ConVal field hockey falls to Hanover Saturday
HANOVER — Senior Mackenzie Anderson — a previous Sentinel Player of the Week winner — made 30 saves for the ConVal field hockey team, but the Hanover offense proved to be too much as the Cougars fell, 7-0, Saturday in Hanover.
Anderson and the ConVal defense held Hanover to just one goal in the first half, going into the break down 1-0, but the Marauders broke through in the second half.
“Throughout the first half, there was great passing, communication and overall play by the Cougars,” said ConVal head coach Kelly Shirk. “The score does not reflect the effort level and great playing from the Cougars to match that of Hanover.”
ConVal (2-6) visits Derryfield Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Other Scores
Field Hockey: Keene 1, Nashua North 0
Volleyball: Keene 3, Timberlane 0
Football (9/24): Monadnock 45, Inter-Lakes 0