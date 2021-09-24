ConVal football falls to powerhouse Pelham
PELHAM — The ConVal football team fell to Division III powerhouse and reigning state champions Pelham,
61-6, Thursday night in Pelham.
The game was moved to Thursday because of the impending rain on Friday.
Pelham raced out to a 28-0 lead and was up 48-0 by halftime.
“We’re banged up bad,” said ConVal head coach Mike Jillson, adding that a handful of JV players saw some time Thursday. “We’ve got a lot of guys playing out of position.
“The kids gave a good effort,” Jillson added. “Growing pains. We’re just trying to get better.”
ConVal (0-3) hosts Stevens for the rescheduled Homecoming Game next Friday at 7 p.m.
Cormier medals, but Fall Mtn. golfers fall
NEW LONDON — Mitchell Cormier again led the way for the Fall Mountain golf team, scoring 21 points Thursday at Lake Sunapee Country Club.
The team went 0-2 against Kearsarge and Sanborn.
Cormier finished has the second-highest individual scorer in the field.
Cameron Fry finished second for the Wildcats with 13 points.
KHS, MRHS bass fishers qualify for states
LACONIA — The Keene and Monadnock bass fishing teams finished second and fourth respectively at Thursday’s state qualifier at Lake Winnipesaukee.
The top 11 teams out of the 31-team field qualify for next Saturday’s state tournament at Lake Wentworth.
Juniors Logan Schmitt and Connor Holbrook teamed up for Keene (20.45 lbs.) and junior Griffin Beede and freshman Talon Sander represented Monadnock (18.92 lbs.).
Both teams brought the maximum of eight fish to the scales. Only 12 teams in the field hit the limit.
“It was a really solid day,” said head coach Sean Graves, who coaches both Keene and Monadnock. “Really good day for both teams.”
Amanda Marshall scores game winner for KSC
Junior Amanda Marshall’s first goal of the season proved to be the game winner, giving the Keene State women’s soccer team a 1-0 win over visiting Bridgewater State University in double-overtime at Dr. Ron Butcher Field on Thursday evening.
The game took a while to get going, but roared into life over the final 15 minutes of action in regulation, as KSC goalie Abbie Terrinca turned aside an attempt at a regulation winner.
Heading into the second overtime, the Bears had the first chance, but Terrinca made the save, and at the other end of the field, Marshall worked a perfect combination pass with Maya Baker, whose layoff right into the juniors’ feet allowed her to race past the last BSU defender and chip the ball into the net.
Terrinca finished with five saves in the KSC net.
Keene State (2-4-1) begins Little East Conference play by hosting Western Connecticut State University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Other scores
Boys soccer: Fall Mtn. 2, Inter-Lakes 1
Girls soccer: Fall Mtn. 6, Newport 0
Field hockey: Keene 0, Windham 6