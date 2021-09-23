Conant boys soccer beats Monadnock for the third time this season
JAFFREY — The Conant boys soccer team hosted Monadnock Wednesday, handing the Huskies a 5-0 loss in Jaffrey.
Conant is now 3-0 against Monadnock this season.
Sophomore Josh DiPasquale scored twice, seniors Noah Mertzic and Garrett Somero, and junior Jacob Sawyer each scored as well.
Freshman Ben Sawyer recorded three assists.
The Orioles held a 2-0 lead at the half, off of goals from DiPasquale and Mertzic, then took a 3-0 lead early in the second half off the foot of Jacob Sawyer.
After Conant scored its fourth goal, the Orioles switched out Somero in net, and the senior scored late to make it 5-0.
"His teammates were very excited for him," said Conant head coach Tom Harvey. "We played a complete game tonight."
Conant (7-1-1) visits Hillsboro-Deering Friday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock (0-8) hosts Hillsboro-Deering next Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock golf leads the way at Crotched Mtn.
FRANCESTOWN — The Monadnock golf team competed against ConVal and Kearsarge Wednesday at Crotched Mountain Golf Course, scoring 57 team points and finishing first.
ConVal finished third with 31 points
Monadnock's Cam Olivo led all individual scorers with 19 points, while Gabe Hill and ConVal's Wyatt Burbank finished tied for second with 17 points each.
No. 2 Franklin Pierce men's soccer remains undefeated with shutout over Saint Michael's
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Graduate student Pedro Juan Vicente scored the lone goal as the No. 2 Franklin Pierce University men's soccer team downed Northeast-10 foe Saint Michael's, 1-0, on Wednesday afternoon at Duffy Field.
The Ravens improve to 6-0-0 on the season, including a 2-0-0 record in conference play, while the Purple Knights fall to 3-3-0 overall and 0-2-0 in the league.
Graduate student goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo earned the win and his second shutout of the season.
The Ravens outshot the Purple Knights 14-2 and totaled eight corner kicks.
Franklin Pierce returns to action on Saturday at Saint Rose for a 5 p.m. matchup.
Keene State men's soccer falls to Clark in extra time
WORCESTER, Mass. — Host Clark University tied the game with less than 10 minutes remaining, then won it just seconds into overtime, posting a 2-1 win over the Keene State men's soccer team in non-conference action Wednesday night at Granger Field.
Keene State came out firing, outshooting the Cougars 9-7 in the first half, as Denis Fleming (making his first start of the season) forced an early save from Andrew DiStefano. The Clark goalie was called into action again, making a double-stop on Yusufu Juma and Vance Bates' efforts, but could not keep the Owls off the scoreboard in the 37th minute.
Rahul Drukpa's pass to Mbambi Mbungu gave the junior just enough time, and his shot from just inside the area beat DiStefano at the near post for the Owls to take the lead into halftime.
The Cougars began the second half strongly, as Patrick Clark, then Alex Maiorano pushed KSC goalie Nate Howard into stops in the first 10 minutes of the stanza. Howard again saved from Maiorano in the 82nd minute, but Clark tied the game seconds later. Maiorano delivered a pin-point cross into the box, and Byron Lind powered a header past Howard to knot the scores.
With no further scoring, the teams headed to overtime; the third game to require overtime for each team this season. 43 seconds into the extra period, Tyler Manley's cross was met on the volley by Patrick Clark to give Clark the win.
Keene State (0-4-1) begins Little East Conference play when they travel to Western Connecticut State University on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Franklin Pierce field hockey downed by No. 5 Stonehill
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University field hockey team wrapped up a three-game homestand on Wednesday afternoon, falling to No. 5 Stonehill at Sodexo Field, 4-1.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 1-6 (0-5 NE10), while Stonehill improves to 6-1 (4-0 NE10) and has won five in a row.
Sophomore Silver Clukey scored the Ravens' only goal on a penalty corner in the 55th minute, her second of the season.
Freshman goalkeeper Addy Araneo finished with nine saves against 13 shots on her goal and suffered the loss (1-2), while freshman Rebecca Phillips added a defensive save along the way.
The Ravens are back in action on Sunday when they travel to Southern New Hampshire for an NE10 contest at 11 a.m. at Larkin Field in Manchester.
FPU women’s tennis takes down Le Moyne
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team got back in the win column, defeating Northeast-10 opponent Le Moyne, 4-0, on Wednesday afternoon at the Tennis Courts.
The Ravens improve to 3-1 on the year with the win, while Le Moyne falls to 2-1.
In doubles competition, Himani Mor (Sonipat, India) and Anais Geslin (Livry-Gargin, France) defeated their opponents Birdem Oz and Francesca Lilliegren of Le Moyne at No. 1, before Estela Carra (Logrono, Spain) and Liria Loria (La Paz, Bolivia) picked up the point for the Crimson and Grey, defeating Le Moyne’s duo of Fiona Pepper and Mart Nunez at No. 2.
Carra grabbed the first singles point at No. 5 after winning 6-2, 6-2 over Lilliegren of Le Moyne. At No. 6, Zoe Asterio Correa (Toronto, Ontario) earned the second point in singles play, defeating Le Moyne’s Brooke Fernandez 6-3, 6-3. Geslin defeated Nunez of Le Moyne 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 to collect the last point of the match for the Ravens.
At No. 4 singles, Mor led her opponent Isabella Barona of Le Moyne 6-2, 5-4 before being interrupted and left unfinished.
The Crimson and Grey next head to West Haven, Conn., to take on New Haven on Sunday, Sept. 26 at noon.
New England College posts win over KSC
HENNIKER — Jenna Chrabolowski scored with 1:58 remaining in overtime to help New England College (8-1) hand the Keene State College field hockey team (1-7) a second consecutive defeat in extra time, beating the Owls for the first time in 15 years by a 2-1 final Wednesday night at Don Melander Field.
After a scoreless opening 30 minutes where the Owls did not put any of their four shots on target, KSC struck first a little over four minutes into the second half when their leading scorer Irini Stefanakos fed second-leading scorer Ellie Hunkins with a nice pass through the middle. However, it was not enough, as NEC tied the game 14:02 later and eventually handed KSC a third overtime loss in the last five games.
Keene State outshot the Pilgrims 13-11 in regulation, but could not generate any offensive push in the extra session.
The Owls next take on Western Connecticut State University at home on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 2:30 p.m.