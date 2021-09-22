FPU men’s soccer moves up to No. 2
The Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team is ranked No. 2 in the latest United Soccer Coaches National Poll. The Ravens moved up one spot from No. 3 last week.
The Ravens went 2-0-0 after earning a 2-1 victory at Post on Sept. 14 and a 2-0 shutout triumph versus Northeast-10 rival Southern New Hampshire on Sept. 18.
Graduate student Carlos Ferrando Felis scored a goal in each contest, including the game-winning goal versus SNHU, while senior Marco Valero recorded an assist in each match.
Franklin Pierce (5-0-0) travel to Colchester, Vt., to take on Saint Michael’s (3-2-0) at 3 p.m. on Wednesday for a conference matchup.
Gabe Hill medals for Monadnock golf
Monadnock’s Gabe Hill led the field with 24 points in Monadnock golf’s match against Lebanon and Coe-Brown Tuesday.
Lebanon (82 points) won the match with Coe-Brown (68) finishing second. Monadnock finished third with 62 team points.
ConVal field hockey falls to Merrimack Valley
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal field hockey posted a season-high 21 shots on goal against Merrimack Valley Monday, but ultimately fell, 3-1.
Senior Natalie Tremblay had the Cougars’ lone goal — her first — after moving from the defensive line to offense.
Six different Cougars had goal opportunities and ConVal only gave up six penalty corners in the loss.
ConVal (2-5) visits Hanover Saturday at 11 a.m.
Callahan scores first goal in draw
Raelyn Callahan scored her first collegiate goal as the Keene State College women’s soccer team battled visiting Worcester State University to a 2-2 draw through 110 minutes of action at Dr. Ron Butcher Field on Tuesday evening.
Callahan scored her first career goal in an Owl uniform, latching on to a pass from Kaliana Palhof and springing the offside trap before rounding WSU keeper Ashley Spellman and rolling the ball into the net in the 13th minute.
Keene State doubled their advantage in the 29th minute of the game as Amanda Marshall‘s cross drifted through the box to the foot of twin sister Kayleigh Marshall, who fired it past the dive of Spellman for her second of the season.
The Lancers came out firing after the break, getting on the scoreboard less than 10 minutes after the restart.
Three minutes later, the Lancers drew level.
Opportunities were fewer in the overtime periods, but Callahan and Amanda Marshall forced Spellman into stops in the first overtime, while neither team pressed for a shot on goal in the second.
Keene State (1-4-1) next hosts Bridgewater State on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s soccer blanked at No. 13 SNHU
MANCHESTER — The Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season on Tuesday night, as the Ravens came up short on the road against No. 13 Southern New Hampshire at Penmen Stadium, 2-0.
A pair of goals just 4:25 apart from graduate student Allyson Patterson marked the only offense of the night.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 4-1-1 (1-1-1 NE10), while SNHU improves to 6-0-0 (4-0-0 NE10) and protects its perfect record to start the season.
Freshman Gabby Calidonio started in net for the Ravens and surrendered two goals on five shots on goal.
The Ravens are back in action on Wednesday, Sept. 29, for a home date with Saint Rose at Sodexo Field at 7 p.m.
Other Scores
Girls soccer: Fall Mtn. 2, Newfound 0
Boys soccer: Fall Mtn. 2, Newfound 1