Keene High golfers go 2-0 on Monday
Sam Timmer and Kyle Foster scored 35 and 36 respectively to put the Keene High golf team over Hanover and Exeter Monday at Bretwood Golf Course.
Jonah and Orion Murphy also had strong showings for the Blackbirds, scoring 37 and 39 points respectively.
Keene (17-3) competes against Concord, Bedford, and Timberlane Thursday in Concord.
Monadnock golf beats Stevens, Belmont
CANTERBURY — Gabe Hill led the Monadnock golf team to a 2-0 day at Canterbury Country Club Monday with wins over Stevens and Belmont.
Hill scored a field-high 18 points. Cam Olivo finished tied for third in the field with 13 points.
Monadnock hosts Coe-Brown and Lebanon Tuesday.
Fall Mountain golf goes 1-1 at Hooper GC
WALPOLE — The Fall Mountain golf team, led by Mitchell Cormier, went 1-1 Monday at Hooper Golf Course in Walpole, beating Bishop Brady but losing to Kearsarge in the three-team match.
Cormier led the field with 28 points. Kearsarge’s Charlie Reeve was second with 20 points.
Cameron Fry finished with 16 points for the Wildcats and Drew Buswell scored 11.
Fall Mountain next visits Claremont Country Club to take on Stevens and Bow on Wednesday.
KHS to host NH Tackles Hunger Night Friday
The Keene High football team will be hosting the 2021 NH Tackles Hunger food drive at Friday’s home game against Windham High School.
Fans are asked to bring non-perishable food items to the entry gates. All donations go directly to the local Keene Community Kitchen.
Monetary donations are also accepted.
Kickoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Alumni Field.
KSC’s Fleming earns LEC award
Keene State College sophomore libero Reagan Fleming has been named the Little East Conference volleyball Defensive Player of the Week, the league office has announced.
Fleming appeared in three matches last week for the Owls, racking up 52 digs and three service aces. Against Rivier on Sept. 14, she had a season high 26 digs, followed by 11 more digs and three aces in a match against New England College on September 16. She then ended the week with 15 digs against the University of New England on September 18.
Fleming and the Owls (8-3, 0-0 LEC) begin action this week with a visit to Worcester State University on Tuesday at 7 p.m.