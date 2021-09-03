No. 5 FPU men’s soccer blanks Nyack
RINDGE — The No. 5 nationally-ranked Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer program defeated Nyack College, 4-0, in the season opener on Thursday night at Sodexo Field.
Freshman Braudilio Rodrigues powered the Ravens with two goals in his collegiate debut, while senior Marco Valero tallied two assists of his own.
The Crimson and Grey outshot the Warriors 17-2, including eight on goal to Nyack’s one that came in the first half. Junior goalkeeper Kosta Maniatis started in the cage for FPU and made one save for the win.
The Ravens had a couple of chances early on in the first half, as freshman midfielder Vicente Valor Martinez sent the ball to the top, but Marco Rößle made the save. Rodrigues corralled the ball in the 35th minute before taking a shot into the bottom right of the net that Rößle saved.
At the 35:05 mark, graduate forward Pedro Juan Vicente opened the scoring for FPU off a corner kick from Valero, heading the ball into the top right corner of the net.
Early into the second half, Rodrigues collected his first collegiate goal, with an assist from Vicente. Aaron Acevedo Artes passed the ball across to Vicente for a quick shot that was saved by Rößle. With the ball kept in front, Rodrigues came in and took the shot, finding the back of the net to make it 2-0.
With few more opportunities, Rodrigues tallied his second goal of the night at 68:22 to make it a 3-0 contest. After dribbling the ball past a Nyack defender, Rodrigues was able to get in close to fake out the goalie and sailed it to the top left corner of the cage.
Graduate student Javier Nemesio García capped off the scoring for the Crimson and Grey after heading a corner kick from Valero to the right side of the goal.
Franklin Pierce will be back in action on Saturday at Sodexo Field to take on Queens (N.Y.) at 5 p.m.
UNE holds off Keene State field hockey
The University of New England stifled the Keene State College field hockey team’s offense for most of Thursday night and scored what proved to be the game-winner less than four minutes into the second half in an eventual 2-1 victory, spoiling the Owls’ season-opener.
Despite getting a limited number of chances inside the circle on the evening offensively, the Owls got a 10-save effort from goalkeeper Molly Edmark to stay within reach, including three in less than three minutes in the fourth quarter in a 2-1 game. However, the Nor’easters did not allow KSC much free space, holding off a brief surge in the final 15 minutes that saw the Owls get a pair of corners with a little over five minutes remaining but nothing to show on the scoresheet.
After Edmark stopped tries from Lindsay Bruns and Madi Robito within 12 seconds of each other and then kicked out Bailey Lynch’s shot less than two minutes later, Keene State pressed for the equalizer.
UNE keeper Lindsay Pych had a quiet opening three quarters before stopping a try from freshman Irini Stefanakos, who recorded her first career assist in her first game on KSC’s lone goal, with just under six minutes to go. Moments later, Maggie Cahoon fed a corner try in short to Halle Dickerson, but Dickerson’s follow up try off her initial effort was stopped by Pych.
The Owls also had a corner with 5:16 to go, but the blast from the top of the circle that was looking for a tip wound up going wide. Edmark made a save off one of Jillian Lachapelle’s five shots in the game with 2:27 left to still keep it just a 2-1 game, but the Owls did not generate any high-danger chances in the waning minutes as UNE kept them on the outside.
Edmark took a tough loss in her home debut despite the 10 stops. Pych saved two of three shots.
Keene State (0-1) visits Springfield College on Saturday for a noon start.
KHS golf places second out of four teams
MERRIMACK — The Keene High golf team placed second, behind Exeter, out of four teams Thursday in Merrimack.
Exeter (193) led the way, while Keene (201) followed and Merrimack (256) and Manchester Memorial (259) rounded out the scores.
Sam Timmer scored a team-best 35 for the Blackbirds. Kyle Foster was two shots behind, shooting a 37. Owen Aivaliotis shot a 41 while Orion Murphy and Jack Cahill both scored 44.
KHS field hockey downs Londonderry
The Keene High field hockey team beat Londonderry, 6-4, Wednesday in Keene.
Kaylyn Trubiano, Sofia Miller and Alex Contaldi, each scored two goals apiece.
Megan Goodwin had two assists, Alex Contaldi, Eliza Ballaro and Katie Harrington also each had an assist each.
Freshman Avery Allaire came up with two goal-saving defensive stops and goalie Bella Venezia had eight saves in goal.
Keene (2-1) and next hosts Nashua South Tuesday in Keene.
Keene boys soccer falls late to Bishop Guertin Wednesday
NASHUA — On the second game of a back-to-back, the Keene boys soccer team fell, 3-2, to Bishop Guertin Wednesday in Nashua.
Trevor Voisine scored both goals for Keene. His first came right before the half, then his second gave Keene the lead in the second half.
Brady Beldon assisted on both goals.
“Those two just missed [against Manchester Central] yesterday, so I’m glad they connected today,” said Keene head coach Matt Schmidt.
Keene had a 2-1 lead with about 15 minutes to play, but gave up two late goals.
“I think we just ran out of gas from playing back-to-back,” Schmidt said.
The Blackbirds put together another strong defensive performance for much of the game, anchored by Cutler Ansevin-Allen and Will Carlisle.
“Their leadership is why we were in the lead,” Schmidt said. “They worked very hard. The defense in general did an excellent job.”
A few injuries, plus the two games in two days, wore the Blackbirds out.
Keene (0-2) next hosts Hanover Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Keene boys cross country wins Tuesday
MANCHESTER —The Keene High boys cross country team finished first at Tuesday’s meet at Derryfield Park against Manchester Memorial and Manchester Central.
The Blackbirds placed six in the top seven.
Senior Torin Kindopp (16:42) led the way with a first-place finish, while classmate Jonathan Hills (16:55) was not far behind, placing second.
Sophomores Ian Cardinale (19:30) and Liam Manuel (19:51) placed fourth and fifth respectively.
Freshman Hyrum Pinegar finished with a time of 20:20 to round out Keene’s top five.
The boys scored 18 points to beat Memorial (51 points) and Central (98 points).
The Blackbirds host Alvirne Tuesday for their next race.
ConVal field hockey shuts out Pembroke Academy in season opener Tuesday
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal field hockey team took the field Tuesday night against Pembroke Academy, winning 3-0 in the season opener.
The Cougars came out strong, playing together as a unit, both offensively and defensively. The defensive unit allowed only two penalty corners and five shots.
Offensively, ConVal kept the pressure on the entire game, tallying 23 shots. Junior forward Hayden Kaltsas scored twice, and senior forward Molly Dishong added the third goal.
“There was great energy, passing, and overall play on both sides of the ball,” said head coach Kelly Shirk.
The Cougars (1-0) hit the road Thursday to take on Kingswood.