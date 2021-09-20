ConVal boys soccer downs Sanborn Saturday
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal boys soccer team beat Sanborn, 3-0, Saturday as part of the Cougars’ homecoming weekend.
Jake Daniels scored twice in the second half, and Fletcher Maggs scored early for ConVal.
Sean Cattigan, Carter Rousseau and Ethan Kinney each had an assist.
Zach Burgess and Wyatt Beaulieu (four saves) each played a half in net to earn the shutout.
ConVal (3-4) hosts Kingswood Tuesday.
Kindopp sets new course record at Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. — The Keene boys cross country team finished fourth in a 12-team field Saturday at the 25th Amherst Invitational at Hampshire College.
Keene’s senior duo of Torin Kindopp (16:01) and Jonathan Hills (16:10) bested the 81-athlete field with an unprecedented 1-2 finish over the 5K course.
Kindopp led from starting gun to finish, setting a new course record and becoming the fourth Keene High runner to win the Amherst invitational.
Hills ran step for step with Kindopp for most of the race but needed a late race surge over the last 200 meters of the race to pass Concord Carlisle’s Harrison Dow to take second place to give Keene the first 1-2 finish by the same team in the 25 year history of the race.
Sophmore Ian Cardinale placed 18th (17:34), freshman Hyrum Pinegar (18:40) placed 41st and sophomore Silas Runez (19:00) placed 50th to round out Keene’s scoring.
Keene will next host Winnacunnet High School Tuesday at 4:30 pm for Keene’s final home meet of the season.
Felis, Ferreira lift No. 3 FPU soccer over SNHU
RINDGE — The No. 3 nationally-ranked Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team took to the field on Saturday afternoon to start Northeast-10 Conference play against Southern New Hampshire University.
Powered behind a pair of goals from graduate students Carlos Ferrando Felis and Antonio Santos Ferreira, the Ravens picked up their fourth clean sheet of the season.
With the win Franklin Pierce improves to a 5-0 record, while opening NE10 play at 1-0. The Penmen, meanwhile, fall to 2-3 on the year with an 0-1 record in NE10 play.
The game remained scoreless for the entirety of the first half, but just 2:33 into the second Franklin Pierce broke the tie thanks to a successful free kick. Senior midfielder Marco Valero sent the ball into the box from just outside of the 10-yard line on Sodexo Field. Felis rose above his defender and used his head to direct the ball into the top right of the net.
On the other end of the half, with 4:32 remaining in the game, the Ravens extended the lead to 2-0. Graduate student Jonas Cervera Anchel held that ball on the left side of the offensive box allowing Ferreira time to cut towards the net past the defender. Anchel put a pass to the middle of the box for Ferreira who made no mistake to double the Ravens lead.
Junior Kosta Maniatis earned the win stopping the lone shot on goal from the Penmen moving his record to 4-0 on the season.
The Ravens are back in action on Wednesday on the road in Colchester, Vt., for a matchup with the Saint Michael’s Purple Knights.
FPU football felled by AIC in NE10 Opener
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University football team opened the second Northeast-10 Conference campaign in program history on Saturday night, as the Ravens welcomed American International to a bustling Sodexo Field.
AIC junior Jayson Demild threw for 300 yards and four scores, as the Yellow Jackets used two touchdowns each in the second and third quarters to open up a gap and deal Franklin Pierce a 38-19 defeat.
Sophomore Drew Campanale threw for 160 yards and a touchdown in defeat.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 0-3 (0-1 NE10), while AIC improves to 3-0 (1-0 NE10).
For the second straight week, the Ravens got off on the right foot. Franklin Pierce marched the ball down the field on its opening possession, putting together a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive which spanned 8:09. Campanale found sophomore Tyvarius Daniels four times on the drive, for 32 yards in total, and then connected with sophomore Conner Baldasaro on an 18-yard touchdown strike.
For the second straight week, the defense then served up a long scoring play on the ensuing drive. After a trio of rushes, the Yellow Jackets faced third-and-2 at the Franklin Pierce 48, but then Demild found freshman Jaheim McGuire with some room to run for a 48-yard touchdown pass.
The two teams would then trade touchdowns in the first seven minutes of the second quarter as well. Demild and McGuire connected again, this time on a 23-yard pass to cap a nine-play, 73-yard scoring drive. Franklin Pierce answered with an 11-play, 73-yard drive of its own, which junior EJ Burgess capped off with a one-yard touchdown plunge.
AIC then turned on the afterburners from there. Junior Chase Speller capped a six-play, 65-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown run to give the Yellow Jackets a 21-13 lead heading into halftime. On the other side of the break, a seven-play, 58-yard drive resulted in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Demild to Speller. Just over five minutes later, Demild chalked up another long touchdown pass, as he found sophomore Jahvon Adams for 55 yards and the score to make it 35-13.
Things were largely academic in the fourth quarter. AIC ran 9:26 off the clock with a 19-play, 47-yard drive, resulting in a 25-yard field goal. Franklin Pierce capped the scoring with 2:03 to play, when freshman quarterback Cole Alexander, on in relief of Campanale, got loose on a 14-yard touchdown scamper.
The Ravens return to the field on Saturday when they travel to Granite State rival Saint Anselm for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Grappone Stadium in Manchester.
KSC women’s soccer shut out by No. 4 Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. — The Keene State College women’s soccer team ran into a buzzsaw in the form of nationally ranked No. 4 Amherst College on Sunday. The host Mammoths dealt the visiting Owls an 8-0 defeat at Hitchcock Field.
Three goals in a four minute span in the first half were all Amherst needed to put the game away.
After taking a 3-0 lead at halftime, Amherst added five more goals in the second half.
Abbie Terrinca made a season-high 14 saves in net for the Owls.
Keene State (1-4) returns home for the first of three consecutive contests at Dr. Ron Butcher Field. The homestand begins with a date against Worcester State Tuesday at 6 p.m.
---
Franklin Pierce women’s soccer trades second-half goals with Pace in draw
RINDGE — The first 78 minutes of Saturday’s meeting between the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team and Pace went without a goal, before each team scored in a span of 2:28. It would be all the scoring of the day though, as the remainder of the affair went without another tally and the Ravens and Setters played to a 1-1 tie in their Northeast-10 Conference contest at Sodexo Field.
With the tie, Franklin Pierce now stands at 4-0-1 (1-0-1 NE10), while Pace moves to 2-1-2 (0-1-2 NE10).
Franklin Pierce solved Pace freshman goalkeeper Annabella Cole just the once, in the 79th minute.
On the right side of the box, freshman Hailey Goodman worked the ball down towards the end line and slipped a pass back out to sophomore Anna Crapanzano, who took a moment to control and then slipped a low shot across the box and inside the left post for her third goal of the season.
Pace had the answer just 2:28 later, in the 82nd minute and from there, the final 8:43 of regulation and all 20 minutes of overtime went without further scoring, as the two sides played to a 1-1 draw.
Freshman Gabby Calidonio made two saves against three saves in front of the Franklin Pierce net on the way to the tie (4-0-1).
The Ravens are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Southern New Hampshire for an NE10 contest at 7 p.m. in Manchester.
---
Slow first half hurts Franklin Pierce field hockey in loss to New Haven
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University field hockey team held its own on Sunday afternoon at Sodexo Field, but a big first half put New Haven en route to a 3-1 win in the Northeast-10 Conference contest.
Sophomore Julia Rooijakkers popped the lone goal for Franklin Pierce.
Freshman Kelli Jacobson and sophomore Audrey Larson both scored their first collegiate goals on the New Haven side of the ledger.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 1-5 (0-4 NE10), while New Haven improves to 3-3 (3-0 NE10).
The Ravens will be back in action on Wednesday as they host No. 8 Stonehill in a 4 p.m. contest at Sodexo Field.
---
Keene State volleyball bounces back, blows out UNE and Johnson & Wales
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The trio of Sydney Johnson, Emilyann Ashford and Cassidy Samuelson combined for 50 kills as the Keene State College volleyball team rolled to wins in six of seven sets Saturday afternoon, defeating the University of New England 3-1 (25-15, 25-22, 19-25, 25-14) and Johnson & Wales University (R.I.) 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-19) at the Wildcat Center.
The Owls (8-3) stay on the road, visiting Worcester State University (3-8) on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. start.
---
Keene State field hockey comeback thwarted in OT
MANSFIELD, Conn. — The Keene State College field hockey team came from two goals down to tie the game with four minutes left in regulation, but Isabel Sanchez’s goal a little over four minutes into overtime gave Eastern Connecticut State University a 3-2 Little East Conference win Saturday afternoon at Rick McCarthy Field.
Keene State erased a 2-0 deficit by scoring twice in the second half, capped off by Ellie Hunkins’ marker that made it 2-2 with four minutes to go in regulation, but Sanchez potted the winner 4:18 into the extra session.
Demetria Gonzalez recorded her first career goal in the 38th minute to bring the Owls within one after she redirected Lauren Hausser’s bid off a corner before adding an assist on Hunkins’ tying goal, but KSC fell for the sixth time in seven games.
Molly Edmark made two saves in net for the Owls.
Keene State (1-6, 1-1 LEC) visits New England College (6-1) on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. start.
---
Schmutzler’s career day aids Franklin Pierce volleyball to doubleheader sweep at SCSU Invite
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Franklin Pierce University volleyball team improved to 6-4 on the season after sweeping their doubleheader with Post University and Felician University on Saturday, hosted by Southern Connecticut State University.
The Ravens won the first match over Post by a score of 3-2 (14-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 17-15) to begin the day. In the second match, the Ravens dominated Felician and swept them by a score of 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-23).
Morgan Schmutzler had a career day, as the sophomore recorded a career-high 33 digs against Post, while adding 19 more versus Felician.
Franklin Pierce will host Northeast-10 rival Saint Michael’s Tuesday at the Fieldhouse at 7 p.m.