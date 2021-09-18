Keene football dominates Alvirne
HUDSON — Senior Jarrod Rokes scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the Keene High football team over Alvirne, 26-7, Friday night in Hudson.
Sophomore Seamus Howard also scored on the ground for the Blackbirds.
All together, Keene had 341 total yards of offense, 317 of them on the ground.
Defensively, Keene stymied the Alvirne offense. Senior Marcus Rokes had two interceptions, and a sack by junior Emery Ray all but put the game away.
“By far the best we’ve played this year, and we’re going to get better,” said assistant coach Zach Joyal.
Keene (1-2) hosts Windham (1-2) next Friday at 6:30 p.m.
MRHS boys soccer falls to Derryfield on PK
SWANZEY — A penalty shot for the Derryfield boys soccer team put the Cougars over Monadnock, 2-1, Friday in Swanzey.
Austin Capen scored his first goal of the year in the first half and the teams were deadlocked at 1 after 45 minutes.
Derryfield scored their game-winner in the 60th minute, just over the outreached hand of goalie Owen Manlove, once again filling in for Lucas Smith.
Monadnock (0-7) next visits Conant Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Keene field hockey falls to Exeter
EXETER — The Keene High field hockey team fell to Division-I-leading Exeter, 4-0, Friday in Exeter,
Bella Venezia made 18 saves and freshman Avery Allaire made two defensive saves.
Keene (3-3-1) heads to Salem Monday.
Other Scores:
Girls Soccer: ConVal 5, Sanborn 1
Volleyball: Laconia 3, ConVal 0