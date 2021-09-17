Kennedy scores game-winner for KSC
Senior Alex Kennedy’s penalty kick with six minutes left in the first half was the difference as the Keene State College women’s soccer team beat Westfield State University 2-1 on Thursday night at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
Westfield State struck first, as Emily Landry took advantage of a loose ball in the box to poke in from close range for her first goal of the season in the 21st minute. The Owls responded within seconds, as Kayleigh Marshall turned on the jets to blow past a defender, and her cross into the box found the boot of Maya Baker, who scored her first of the season just 35 seconds after Westfield State had gone in front.
Keene State went in front just before the break, as the Owls earned a penalty when Raelyn Callahan was hacked down in the back by Westfield’s Alexa Bergeron. Kennedy stepped up and made no mistake, scoring her third career goal to the upper right corner of the net to give Keene State the lead for good.
Keene State (1-3) faces a stern test when they travel to No. 4 nationally ranked Amherst College on Sunday for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
KSC volleyball swept by New England College
HENNIKER — Amber Thi and Tatiana Sampson combined for 26 kills against only three errors as New England College hit a season-best .309 – over 150 points higher than their team average – while handing the Keene State College women’s volleyball team a 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-20) loss Thursday night at Bridges Gymnasium.
Sydney Johnson led Keene State with nine kills while Ali McLoughlin added seven.
KSC (6-3) heads south to take on the University of New England (2-4) and Johnson & Wales University (R.I.) (2-2) in Providence, R.I. this Saturday at noon and 2 p.m.
Elkin scores hat trick for Keene unified soccer
Jack Elkin scored three times in the Keene unified soccer team’s 6-5, season-opening win over Nashua North Thursday in Keene.
Keene (1-0) next visits Londonderry Monday at 4 p.m.
Other Scores:
Boys soccer: Nashua North 3, Keene 0
Girls soccer: Nashua North 5, Keene 1
Volleyball: Gilford 3, Fall Mtn. 0