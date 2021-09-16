Keene field hockey falls late to Winnacunnet
HAMPTON — Despite the Keene High field hockey team taking an early 1-0 lead, the Blackbirds ultimately fell, 3-1, to Winnacunnet Wednesday in Hampton.
Freshman Sofia Miller scored off a pass from junior Kaylyn Trubiano just two minutes into the game, but Winnacunnet tied the game with just one minute left in the half.
The game was tied at one until late in the third quarter when Winnacunnet scored a man-up goal after a Keene penalty left them down a player.
The Warriors scored their third goal with 10 seconds to go after Keene pulled a defender in favor of an extra forward to try and tie the game late.
Keene (3-2-1) travels to face Exeter Friday at 4 p.m.
Keene golf goes 3-0 in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — The Keene golf team swept Wednesday’s competition in a 3-0 day in Londonderry.
Jonah Murphy shot a team-low 35, while Kyle Foster and Sam Timmer each shot 38. Orion Murphy shot a 39 and Owen Aivaliotis scored 41 points.
The Keene golf team competes again Thursday against Timberlane, Merrimack and Manchester Memorial in Plaistow.
FPU women’s soccer blanks Stonehill
RINDGE — After a trio of non-conference shutouts to open the season, the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team kept the pace going in its Northeast-10 Conference debut and home opener on Wednesday afternoon.
The Ravens bookended the game with goals in the fifth and 83rd minutes on the way to their fourth straight shutout, 2-0, over visiting Stonehill. Freshman Jasmine Perez-Acosta provided the early game-winner and later assisted on the second goal as well.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 4-0-0 (1-0-0 NE10), while Stonehill falls to 2-2-0 (1-1-0 NE10).
The fourth straight shutout marked the longest shutout streak for the program since a four-game run in October 2010. The last time the Ravens opened the season with four straight clean sheets was in 2002, when they rattled off six straight to start a campaign which would run all the way to a national semifinal appearance.
Freshman keeper Gabby Calidonio made it three individual shutouts in four games to start the season, as she turned aside all six shots she faced to pick up the win (4-0-0).
The Ravens are back in action on Saturday when they remain home to host Pace in an NE10 contest at 11 a.m.
Wednesday’s storms postpone several games
Wednesday afternoon’s storms brought a handful of postponements across the region.
The Monadnock’s boys soccer game against Conant was moved to Thursday at 4 p.m. in Swanzey.
Fall Mountain’s golf outing against Kearsarge and Sanborn was moved to Sept. 23.
Conant, Fall Mountain and Hinsdale’s cross country meet will take place Thursday at 4 p.m.
Both the Keene State men’s and women’s soccer games were postponed. The women will host Westfield State Thursday at 6 p.m. A new date for the men’s game against New England College is TBD.
Other Scores
Volleyball: Keene 3, Manchester Central 0