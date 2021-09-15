ConVal volleyball falls to Hanover in five sets
HANOVER — After dropping the first two sets, the ConVal volleyball team rallied to force a deciding fifth set, but ultimately fell, 3-2 (24-26, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-17), to Hanover Tuesday night in Hanover.
The first and fifth sets both went to extra points, with the Marauders coming out on top in both sets.
Tied at 15 in the final set, Hanover called a timeout then won the next two points to earn the match victory in front of a rowdy home crowd.
Leading the Cougars were Emma Rodenhiser with five aces, 14 kills, two blocks and eight digs. Kendall Sullivan added two aces, four kills, 20 assists, and six digs and Makaela Drummond had three aces, five kills, and two digs.
Aria Laurent had an ace, three kills, five assists and three digs, and Sophia Hatmaker and Molly Tyle each had a pair of kills.
Samantha Henderson, Brooklyn Sainsbury, and Avery Swasey each had five digs defensively.
The Cougars (0-4) next host Laconia for their homecoming game this Friday.
No. 3 FPU men’s soccer wins fourth straight
WATERBURY, Conn. — The No. 3 nationally-ranked Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer program won its fourth consecutive game to open the season after defeating Post, 2-1, on Tuesday evening at LaMoy Field.
The Crimson and Grey capitalized on an opportunity early, as graduate student Carlos Ferrando Felis netted the first goal of the contest, and his first of the season, at the 7:40 mark. Senior Marco Valero booted the ball out in front from the corner kick, allowing Ferrando Felis to take a header shot, redirecting the ball to the bottom right of the Eagles’ goalkeeper, Soren Jenson.
Not long into the second half of the contest, FPU made it 2-0 when graduate student Jonas Cervera Anchel registered his first career goal in the 58th-minute.
Alexander Zecca of Post cut the deficit to 2-1 with a late goal at the 89:41 mark of the game, the first goal surrendered by the Ravens defense all season.
Franklin Pierce plays host to Southern New Hampshire on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sodexo Field.
Keene State volleyball pulls away from Rivier
After playing its first seven matches of the season away from home, the Keene State College women’s volleyball team finally took the court at Spaulding Gymnasium and made it a happy return, pulling away to a 3-1 victory (25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17) over Rivier University in non-conference action Tuesday evening at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Fifteen kills from Ali McLoughlin and 12 from Emilyann Ashford while also having a 15-7 edge in aces as a team helped the Owls win for the sixth time in eight tries in 2021.
The Owls (6-2) next visit New England College (6-2) for the first time in the series on Thursday at 7 p.m.
No. 15 Amherst rolls Keene State field hockey
Amherst College entered Tuesday night’s game off a road win over then-No. 7 Bowdoin last weekend that propelled them to a national No. 15 ranking this week and did not slow down, defeating the Keene State College field hockey team 7-0 at Owl Athletic Complex to wrap up the Owls’ season-long five-game homestand.
Muffie Mazambani got the scoring started in the 13th minute and finished with two goals and two assists for Amherst, who scored twice in 23 seconds to take a 2-0 lead late in the opening quarter and added another just 2:23 into the second quarter on Kat Mason’s goal. Mazambani added her second tally in the final five minutes of the first half, and the Mammoths were well on their way to a win, leading 4-0 at the break.
Molly Edmark (1-5) made four of her 13 saves in the third quarter to keep the score at 4-0, but Amherst tacked on three more in the final quarter, including scoring twice in 1:09 early in the period.
The Owls (1-5) will be going on the road for six of the next eight outings, beginning with a Little East Conference matchup at Eastern Connecticut State University (1-1, 1-0 LEC) this Saturday at noon.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Alvirne 2, Keene 0
Girls soccer: Hopkinton 4, Fall Mountain 0