Gabe Hill leads Monadnock golf to 2-0 day
HILLSBORO — Gabe Hill shot a 38 (22 team points) to lead the Monadnock golf team to wins over John Stark and Prospect Mountain Monday at Angus Lea Golf Course in Hillsboro.
Cam Olivo scored 17 points, good for third place in the field, and Anthony Poanessa had 15. Aiden Gibson and Mat Warner each scored 13 points.
Nate Johnson finished with seven team points.
Monadnock’s next match is Wednesday at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene against Coe-Brown Northwood Academy and Lebanon High School.
Behind Cormier, Fall Mtn. golf goes 1-1
WALPOLE — Behind Mitchell Cormier’s 25 points, the Fall Mountain golf team went 1-1 Monday at Hooper Golf Course, beating Stevens but losing to Lebanon.
Cameron Fry finished with a score of 17, Jacob Hearne scored 11 and Jon Grenier and Drew Buswell each scored eight.
Fall Mountain next heads to Lake Sunapee Country Club Wednesday for a match against Kearsarge Regional and Sanborn Regional.
KHS girls XC dominate at Great Glen
GORHAM — Placing four in the top five and all five in the top nine, the Keene High girls cross country team finished first at the Great Glen Invitational on Saturday.
Hannah Shepard (20:40) led the way for the Blackbirds, finishing in second place, while Reagan Hoy (20:45) was not far behind with a third-place finish.
Sofia Guardiano (21:08) finished fourth and Corinne Kinson (21:19) placed fifth.
Ella Hoy (22:24) rounded out Keene’s scoring with a ninth place finish.
Keene remains undefeated and is currently ranked No. 2 in Division I. The Blackbirds next race Tuesday Sept. 21 at Timberlane High School.
ConVal field hockey falls to Portsmouth
PETERBOROUGH — Despite MacKenzie Anderson’s 27 saves in net, the ConVal field hockey team fell to Portsmouth, 2-0, in Peterborough last Saturday.
The game saw plenty of back-and-forth play, with a few Cougars playing new positions due to injuries, but Portsmouth converted on a few opportunities to take down ConVal.
ConVal (1-3) next visits Souhegan High School Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.