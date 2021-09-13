Keene boys XC finishes second at Great Glen
GORHAM — The Keene boys cross country team placed second, behind Pinkerton Academy, at the Great Glen Invitational Saturday in Gorham.
Senior Torin Kindopp (16:07) won the race and narrowly missed the course record. Keene has now placed the individual race winner four years in a row.
Pinkerton senior Luke Brennan — considered a top challenger for the Division I individual state title — placed second with a time of 16:12.
Senior Jonathan Hills (16:23) placed third.
Sophomore Ian Cardinale (17:44) placed sixth. Classmate Liam Manuel (18:35) and freshman Hyrum Pinegar (18:45) rounded out the Keene scoring with 16th- and 17th-place finishes respectively.
Pinegar set a personal best time on the challenging course.
Keene next completes at the Amherst Invitational Saturday at Hampshire College.
Borden hits first career hole in one
On Friday, Suzette Borden hit her first career hole in one on the 8th Hole of the North Course at Bretwood Golf Course in Keene.
She hit her 7-iron 112 yards for the ace.
Borden was playing with Chris Miles, Mike Miles and Dick Sommerset.
ConVal volleyball swept by Kingswood
WOLFEBORO — The ConVal volleyball team lost to Kingswood in three sets (20-25, 10-25, 22-25) Friday night in Wolfeboro.
Kendal Sullivan led the way for the Cougars with five kills, three assists and four digs, while Emma Rodenhiser recorded three kills, five aces and seven digs.
Samantha Henderson put together a nice defensive effort as libero with eight digs, 10 serve receives and a back line kill.
ConVal (0-3) visits Hanover Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
KSC men’s soccer loses on last-second goal
Andrew Crean headed in the game-winning goal with just two ticks left on the clock to lift Western New England University to a 1-0 win over Keene State College in non-conference men’s soccer action at Dr. Ron Butcher Field on Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Bears outshot KSC 15-5, including a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal. Anthony Pasciuto (six saves) was equal to the task, keeping WNE off the scoreboard until the dying seconds of the game.
Clinton Mungeta had the Owls’ first chance of the game in the 15th minute, when his right footed volley went over the net, while Pasciuto made a stop on Cole Lippert to keep the game scoreless in the 31st minute.
Chances increased for both teams in the second half, and the Owls avoided going behind in the 74th minute when Mike Riley’s free kick crashed against the crossbar.
Mungeta had the ball in the net with just 11 minutes to go, but it was ruled out for offsides.
As time ticked down, the Golden Bears were awarded a corner kick. Sean O’Neill’s delivery was headed back across the box by Matt Remillard, and Crean was in the right place to nod home just before time expired.
The Owls’ season opening five game homestand continues, when KSC (0-2-1) hosts New England College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
---
Keene State women’s soccer blanked by Salve Regina Saturday
NEWPORT, R.I. — The Keene State women’s soccer team outshot Salve Regina 15-10 on Saturday, but the Seahawks put away the ones that mattered most in a 3-0 win over the Owls at Reynolds Field.
The teams traded opportunities in the opening stanza, with Amanda Marshall testing Salve goalie Georgia Drake in the opening two minutes, while Zoe Cox did the same for the Seahawks, only to be stuffed by KSC stopper Abbie Terrinca.
Allison Yanski and Maya Baker also put shots on target, but Drake was there to make the stop. Salve’s Molly Breslin put a header wide in the final seconds of the first half.
Keene State (0-3) returns home after a pair of road games for a date with Westfield State University on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
---
Keene State field hockey puts up five in first half, cruises past UMass-Dartmouth
Irini Stefanakos recorded her first collegiate hat trick and Hannah Wood added the first two goals of her career as the Keene State College field hockey team scored early and often in a 6-2 victory over the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth in the Little East Conference opener for both teams Saturday afternoon at Owl Athletic Complex.
Molly Edmark picked up the win by making four saves in net for the Owls.
Keene State wraps up their five-game homestand with a game against Amherst College (2-0) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
---
KSC volleyball posts Saturday split at MIT Invitational
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Sydney Johnson combined for 25 kills and Emilyann Ashford 21 as the Keene State College volleyball team split with No. 20 Bowdoin College and Endicott College to conclude the MIT Invitational Saturday at the Rockwell Cage.
KSC fell 3-1 to the Polar Bears (25-21, 21-25, 18-25, 24-26), coming one point shy of forcing a fifth set, before rebounding to sweep the Gulls (25-16, 26-24, 25-14) behind a high-powered offensive attack in the final match of the weekend.
Keene State (5-2) returns to Spaulding Gymnasium for their home opener on Tuesday against Rivier University (1-1) at 7 p.m.
---
Franklin Pierce football tripped up by Lake Erie in home opener Saturday
RINDGE — Once things got underway on Saturday afternoon at Sodexo Field, they got going in a hurry. The Franklin Pierce University football team and Lake Erie traded three touchdowns in the opening five minutes, in a game which was delayed three hours at the start, as Lake Erie spoiled Franklin Pierce’s home opener, 31-20.
Junior EJ Burgess rushed for 180-plus yards, including a 71-yard touchdown rush. Lake Erie’s Devin Brown answered with a two-touchdown day of his own.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 0-2 on the young season, while Lake Erie improves to 2-0.
The Ravens return to the field on Saturday, hosting American International, in the Northeast-10 Conference opener for both squads, at 6 p.m.
---
Franklin Pierce men’s soccer earned shutout at Felician Saturday
RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The No. 3 nationally-ranked Franklin Pierce men’s soccer program second-half surge helped them get the 2-0 win on against Felician Golden Falcons Saturday afternoon at Lyndhurst Recreation Field.
In the first half, the Crimson and Grey outshot Felician 14-1, but only two of Raven’s shots were on goal. The Ravens kept firing at the net but could not get many shots on target.
The game remained scoreless between the two teams after the first half.
At the 62:45 mark of the game, senior midfielder Marco Valero scored his first goal of the season on a Raven’s counterattack to make it a 1-0 contest in the second half, with an assist from graduate student Jonas Cervera Anchel.
Graduate forward Pedro Juan Vicente scored his second goal of the season to secure the 2-0 triumph for the Ravens in the 87th minute. Graudate student Antonio Santos Ferreira tallied the assist.
Franklin Pierce improves to 3-0-0 on the season, without allowing a goal in the first three games.
The Crimson and Grey will be back in action on Tuesday on the road at Post University in Waterbury, Conn., at 4 p.m.
---
Six Ravens find net as FPU women’s soccer blanks Nyack Saturday
SECAUCUS, N.J. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team poured in four first-half goals on Saturday afternoon, as the Ravens rolled to their third straight shutout win to open the season.
In all, six different players put home a goal at Laurel Hill Park, as Franklin Pierce posted a 6-0, non-conference win on the road at Nyack.
Freshmen Hailey Goodman and Jasmine Perez-Acosta had a goal and an assist each for the Ravens.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 3-0-0, with all three victories coming via shutout on the road, while Nyack falls to 3-1-0.
Freshman goalkeeper Gabby Calidonio picked up her second shutout in three games with a three-save performance to notch the win (3-0-0).
The Ravens will be back in action on Wednesday against Stonehill College at Sodexo Field. Franklin Pierce’s home opener is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
---
Franklin Pierce volleyball swept by Jefferson Saturday
NEWARK, Del. — The Franklin Pierce University Volleyball team took to the court on Saturday afternoon to close out the weekend against Jefferson at the Wildcat Invitational, hosted by Wilmington (Del.) at the WU Athletics Complex.
Despite a team high eight kills from junior Tessa Brandt, the Rams closed out the match in three straight sets for a final score of 3-0 (21-25, 22-25, 19-25).
With the loss Franklin Pierce falls to 4-3 and finished the invitational 2-1, while Jefferson improves to 8-0 with a perfect 3-0 record in Newark.
Franklin Pierce heads back to the Northeast to take on Southern Connecticut State University on the road in New Haven, Conn., on Friday.
---
Franklin Pierce men’s tennis downs Holy Cross in season opener Friday
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team opened its season with a 5-2 triumph over Holy Cross on Friday afternoon at the Sinnott Family Tennis Facility in a non-conference matchup.
The Crusaders won early, notching the point in doubles competition. No. 2 finished first as duo Declan O’Flynn and Matt Maggiacomo of Holy Cross defeated Felipe Carvalho and Preston Gordon, 6-3.
Courts No. 1 and No. 3 both went into tiebreakers, and Holy Cross capitalized on each. The duo of Connor Nelson and Jeremy Clark for Holy Cross defeated Josh Arnold and Paul McLellan, 7-6 (7-0) at No. 3, before partners Will Chen and Alexander Ruenhorst clinched the point defeating Nkrumah Patrick and Alejandro Ortiz, 7-6 (11-9).
The Ravens bounced back in singles competition, collecting five straight points.
On No. 3, Kevin Denecheau defeated Ruenhorst, 6-2, 6-2, followed by Ivan Bernal defeating O’Flynn, 6-3, 6-2 on No. 4. Patrick defeated Clark of Holy Cross 6-1, 7-5 on No. 5 and Gordon defeated his opponent Nelson 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Ortiz secured the win for the Ravens after defeating Holy Cross’ Maggiacomo 7-6, 6-0 on No. 6.
Carvalho and Chen of Holy Cross battled on No. 1, but ultimately Chen grabbed the second point for the Crusaders with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) win.
Franklin Pierce will travel to Flushing, N.Y. for the ITA East Region Championships on Friday through Monday at the USTA National Tennis Center.
Times and opponents will be announced at a later date.
---
Other scores:
Football: Pinkerton Academy 38, Keene 19 (Friday)
Football: Campbell 16, ConVal 0 (Saturday)