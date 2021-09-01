Keene field hockey downs Londonderry Wednesday
The Keene High field hockey team beat Londonderry, 6-4, Wednesday in Keene.
Kaylyn Trubiano, Sofia Miller and Alex Contaldi, each scored two goals apiece.
Megan Goodwin had two assists, Alex Contaldi, Eliza Ballaro and Katie Harrington also each had an assist each.
Freshman Avery Allaire came up with two goal-saving defensive stops and goalie Bella Venezia had eight saves in goal
Keene moves to 2-1 and next hosts Nashua South Tuesday in Keene.
Keene boys soccer falls late to Bishop Guertin Wednesday
NASHUA — On the second game of a back-to-back, the Keene boys soccer team fell, 3-2, to Bishop Guertin Wednesday in Nashua.
Trevor Voisine scored both goals for Keene. His first came right before the half, then his second gave Keene the lead in the second half.
Brady Beldon assisted on both goals.
"Those two just missed [against Manchester Central] yesterday, so I'm glad they connected today," said Keene head coach Matt Schmidt.
Keene had a 2-1 lead with about 15 minutes to play, but gave up two late goals.
"I think we just ran out of gas from playing back-to-back," Schmidt said.
The Blackbirds put together another strong defensive performance for much of the game, anchored by Cutler Ansevin-Allen and Will Carlisle.
"Their leadership is why we were in the lead," Schmidt said. "They worked very hard. The defense in general did an excellent job."
A few injuries, plus the two games in two days, wore the Blackbirds out.
Keene (0-2) next hosts Hanover Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Keene boys cross country wins Tuesday
MANCHESTER —The Keene High boys cross country team finished first at Tuesday's meet at Derryfield Park against Manchester Memorial and Manchester Central.
The Blackbirds placed six in the top seven.
Senior Torin Kindopp (16:42) led the way with a first-place finish, while classmate Jonathan Hills (16:55) was not far behind, placing second.
Sophomores Ian Cardinale (19:30) and Liam Manuel (19:51) placed fourth and fifth respectively.
Freshman Hyrum Pinegar finished with a time of 20:20 to round out Keene's top five.
The boys scored 18 points to beat Memorial (51 points) and Central (98 points).
The Blackbirds host Alvirne Tuesday for their next race.
ConVal field hockey shuts out Pembroke Academy in season opener Tuesday
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal field hockey team took the field Tuesday night against Pembroke Academy, winning 3-0 in the season opener.
The Cougars came out strong, playing together as a unit, both offensively and defensively. The defensive unit allowed only two penalty corners and five shots.
Offensively, ConVal kept the pressure on the entire game, tallying 23 shots. Junior forward Hayden Kaltsas scored twice, and senior forward Molly Dishong added the third goal.
"There was great energy, passing, and overall play on both sides of the ball," said head coach Kelly Shirk.
The Cougars (1-0) hit the road Thursday to take on Kingswood.