Monadnock cross country finds success again over the weekend
The Monadnock Regional Middle/High School cross country teams had big meets over the weekend, with both the high school and middle school programs taking care of business.
The Monadnock high school boys team won its race at Fall Mountain, led by Jace Joslyn who was the top individual runner.
Alyssa Hall won the girls race for the Huskies.
The middle school program raced at the 8th annual Connecticut Valley Small School Shootout Saturday in Swanzey. Both the boys and girls middle school teams won the six-team race.
Peyton Josyln won the boys two-mile race in 12:04 and Summer Bentley won the girls race in 12:55.
---
Kennedy scores late to put KSC women's soccer over UMass-Dartmouth
Senior Alex Kennedy's goal in the 87th minute gave the Keene State College women's soccer team a crucial 1-0 win over UMass-Dartmouth on Saturday at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
Kennedy also had the key play of the first half, making a key slide tackle on UMD's Sarah Vieira to block her shot with 1:21 remaining in the period.
Alexa Skinner had the best chance for Keene State in the second half with a free kick from 40 yards out. Kennedy then headed the ball on net from the resulting corner.
Keene State (5-7-1, 2-2 LEC) remains in conference play, heading to Castleton University for an LEC matchup on Wednesday that starts at 7 p.m.
---
KSC volleyball suffers loss to UMass-Dartmouth
The Keene State College women's volleyball team outhit the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth by a wide .282 to .023 margin, while rebounding from an opening set loss to tie Saturday afternoon's match, but then hit just .108 and .045 in the final two sets as they tumbled to a 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 19-25, 21-25) Little East Conference loss at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Emilyann Ashford led the Owls with 14 kills (.313 pct.) while Cassidy Samuelson (.276 pct.) and Sydney Johnson (.119 pct.) each had 11.
Ali McLoughlin finished with 10, marking the second straight match where KSC has had four record double-digit kills, but they lost both and have dropped five of six overall since starting 10-3.
Johnson added 30 digs and three assists.
The loss leaves KSC in fifth place in the league standings, a half-game behind ECSU and WCSU and a half-game ahead of Rhode Island College.
The Owls (11-8, 2-2 LEC) travel to Castleton University (4-12, 0-4 LEC) for a mid-week conference matchup on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
---
No. 1 FPU men's soccer overwhelms Southern Connecticut State
RINDGE — Seven different Ravens found the back of the net, as the No. 1 Franklin Pierce University men's soccer team earned a 7-0 triumph over the Southern Connecticut State University Owls Saturday night at Sodexo Field.
With the win the Ravens improve to 11-0, and 7-0 in Northeast-10 Conference play, while the Owls fall to 2-7-1, and 2-4 in the NE10 this season.
Graduate student Aaron Acevedo Artes got the scoring going for the Ravens, making it a 1-0 contest at the 10:35 mark.
Not long after, the Crimson and Grey extended their lead, 2-0, thanks to senior Marco Valero.
With 0:21 seconds to go before the break, graduate student Miguel Angel Pastor Gutierrez took a shot off a rebound that sailed straight to the top center of the cage to put Franklin Pierce ahead, 3-0.
Following the intermission, the Franklin Pierce offense continued to apply the pressure scoring in the 50th minute. Angel Pastor Gutierrez caused a turnover inside of the Owls box and fed the ball to graduate student Pedro Juan Vicente who had a wide-open cage.
Three more goals from graduate student Aitor Falagan Yera, Marc Lopez and senior Eddie Sanchez padded the Franklin Pierce lead to 7-0 before the final whistle.
A trip to Bridgeport, Conn., is up next for Franklin Pierce with a road game against Bridgeport University on Tuesday at 6:30 P.M.
---
Franco's hat trick lifts Franklin Pierce women’s soccer over New Haven
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team returned home with a win on Saturday afternoon, as the Ravens picked up a 4-1 victory over the visiting New Haven Chargers.
Freshman Eleonora Franco led the way, as she put together her first collegiate hat trick in the Northeast-10 Conference contest at Sodexo Field.
Junior Madison Blonde had the lone goal in defeat for New Haven.
With the win, the Ravens improve to 6-2-2 (3-2-2 NE10), while the Chargers fall to 4-7-0 (1-7-0 NE10) following the loss.
Following the victory, the Ravens will travel to Southern Connecticut State University on Wednesday for an NE10 matchup against the Owls. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Jess Dow Field.
---
Franklin Pierce women’s golf cruises to third straight NE10 title
CONCORD — It was never in doubt.
Overnight leaders by 19 shots, the Franklin Pierce University women’s golf team kept the accelerator to the floor on Sunday, at the second day of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship, hosted by Southern New Hampshire.
The Ravens turned in a second-round 302 (+14) — the low team round of the tournament — to claim their third straight NE10 title by an eye-popping, 51-stroke margin.
With the victory, Franklin Pierce claimed the NE10’s automatic berth into the NCAA Championship, which will be conducted in the spring.
Franklin Pierce saw success on the individual front as well, with two of the top three finishers, including medalist honors for freshman Kesinee Prukmathakul.
For the Ravens, not only was it the third straight NE10 Championship, but it marked the program’s fourth title overall, which tied Merrimack for most in Conference history. Franklin Pierce and Merrimack are the only two schools to win the NE10 Championship, which was first contested in spring of 2015.
The Ravens will wrap up the fall portion of their schedule on Oct. 18-19, when they travel to Murfreesboro, Tenn., for the Music City Invitational.
---
FPU women’s ice hockey edged at Mercyhurst
ERIE, Pa. — Mercyhurst graduate student Kristy Pidgeon provided the only goal of the game late in the first period against the Franklin Pierce women's hockey team, as Mercyhurst completed the weekend sweep with a 1-0 win in the non-conference affair at Mercyhurst Ice Center.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 0-2-0, while Mercyhurst improves to 5-2-0. The two-game set marked the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Mercyhurst had the lone tally of the opening 20 minutes, which would ultimately stand as the only goal of the game.
Senior Emily Pinto carried the puck all the way down the right-wing side and flipped a pass out front as she headed behind the net. Pidgeon was on the scene at the right post and needed a couple tries, but eventually finished off her third goal of the weekend, and fifth of the season, at 17:16.
Franklin Pierce generated a pair of power-play opportunities in the second period, but could not get one to go. The Ravens killed off the third period’s only penalty, as the final frame went scoreless too, and Mercyhurst skated away with the 1-0 win.
Named as the game’s second star, sophomore Suzette Faucher was strong in her second collegiate start, as she finished with 41 saves against 42 shots.
The Ravens are back on the ice with more non-conference action, as they meet Hockey East member Holy Cross for a home-and-home series on Oct. 15-16. The two teams will play at Holy Cross at 6 p.m. on Friday, and at Franklin Pierce at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
---
FPU volleyball falls in five sets to Stonehill
RINDGE, N.H. — The Franklin Pierce University volleyball team fell 3-2 (25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 18-25, 18-20) to Stonehill College at the Field House on Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Hannah Hillis led the team with 11 of the Ravens 39 kills. Senior Kennedy Garnhart tallied a team-high 20 assists, while sophomore Maddie Ward registered 16 assists of her own.
Sophomore Morgan Schmutzler recorded 17 digs on the day, followed by junior Tessa Brandt with 15 and Hillis with 14. Garnhart, senior Danielle Schultz, Brandt and Schmutzler all totaled two aces each.
The Crimson and Grey will travel to Bridgeport, Conn., to take on the Bridgeport Purple Knights on Friday. The match is slated for a 7 p.m. start.