Keene football falls to tough Salem team
SALEM — The Keene High football team took its three-game win streak to Salem Friday night, but lost 34-22.
The Blackbirds moved the ball well, but made too many mistakes and Salem capitalized on opportunities to score.
Austin Morris scored twice and Aiden Tarr once.
Aiden Paju and Marcus Rokes each converted on two-point attempts.
The Blackbirds (3-3) stay on the road next week, traveling to Londonderry (5-0) for a 7 p.m. start next Friday.
ConVal football falls in an early hole against Laconia
LACONIA — The ConVal football team fell to Laconia, 35-6, Friday night in Laconia after falling behind big in the first quarter.
The Cougars' only points came on a 45-yard touchdown run from Jaxon Salamy.
"I think we're better than that," said ConVal head coach Mike Jillson.
The Cougars (0-6) host Kearsarge (2-2) next Friday at 7 p.m.
Keene State men's soccer plays to scoreless draw at UMass Dartmouth
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Keene State College men's soccer team picked up a valuable point with a 0-0 draw in double-overtime against UMass Dartmouth on Friday night at Cressy Field.
Keene State senior netminder Anthony Pasciuto made five stops to pick up the decision, while counterpart Jacob Castro made nine stops.
The Owls held a 23-15 advantage in shots, including a 9-5 edge in shots on goal, but could not find a winner.
Keene State (1-5-2, 1-1-1 LEC) will have a quick turnaround for their next game, as the Owls will host Lasell University on Monday at 7 p.m.
Other scores
Boys soccer: Keene 1, Winnacunnet 0
Volleyball: Campbell 3, Fall Mtn. 0