ConVal girls soccer shuts out Merrimack Valley
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal girls soccer team defeated Merrimack Valley, 2-0, Thursday in Peterborough.
Freshman Eliza Bull and senior Madeline Faber both scored for the Cougars.
“It was a complete team effort tonight, with our defense and goalie staying strong in the back, our forwards finishing on net, and our midfields doing a lot of running on both ends of the field,” said head coach Amanda Carey.
ConVal (4-7-1) next visits John Stark Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Clark edges KSC volleyball in five set battle
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Keene State women’s volleyball team came from down three to tie in the fifth set while warding off match point three times, but ultimately came up short as Clark University left the Kneller Athletic Center with a narrow 3-2 (20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 17-15) win Thursday night in a non-conference match.
The Owls saw four different players record double-digit kills and hit .269 as a team, their fifth-best mark this season, but saw Clark rack up 13 service aces, get 21 kills, eight digs, and five aces from Claudia Rivera, and hit a match-best .394 in the deciding fifth set as the Cougars won despite losing the first and third sets.
KSC’s 13 reception errors were a season-high, though they helped offset those by piling up 12 aces themselves. In fact, most of the statsheet was as even as you would expect in a five-set match decided by an aggregate of one point.
Sydney Johnson racked up 15 kills to lead Keene State and hit .238 while Ali McLoughlin added 14 kills (.270 pct.).
Cassidy Samuelson finished with 13 spikes while attacking at a .346 rate, and Elizabeth Johnson put up 10 kills without making an error on 20 attempts (.500 pct.).
Keene State (11-7) hosts the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth (7-6, 2-1 LEC) Saturday at 1 p.m. The teams enter with identical 2-1 league marks, trailing only Plymouth State University (4-0 LEC) and Western Connecticut State University (3-1), who also play each other on Saturday.
Other Scores
Girls soccer: Fall Mountain 2, Laconia 1