Fall Mountain, Monadnock golf teams finish regular season
The Fall Mountain and Monandock golf teams competed against each other and Derryfield Wednesday.
Derryfield went 2-0 with 77 team points. Fall Mountain (63) went 1-1 and Monadnock (45) went 0-2.
Fall Mountain's Mitchell Cormier finished as the top individual with 26 points.
Cameron Fry finished with 19 points and Drew Buswell scored 14.
Monadnock's Cam Olivo led the way for the Huskies with 14 points, while Gabe Hill scored 12, Aiden Gibson scored 10 and Spencer Hickman scored nine points.
---
ConVal volleyball sweeps Fall Mountain
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal volleyball team swept Fall Mountain, 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-18) Wednesday night in Peterborough.
Leading the Cougars were Emma Rodenhiser with five kills, five aces, four digs, and two blocks. Kendall Sullivan added two kills, nine aces, five assists, and three digs. Aria Laurent had one kill, nine aces and two assists, while Molly Tyle had three kills and two blocks.
The Cougars host Winnisquam on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
---
ConVal boys, girls cross country impress
On Tuesday, the ConVal cross country team with John Stark and Merrimack Valley and earned a team score of 19.
Captains Ian Post (17:44) and Tyler Beard (17:45) claimed first and second place overall in the boys division. They were followed up by Jamie Post (18:34), Tom Sennett (19:34) and Elijah White (19:51).
The ConVal girls team placed second as a team overall. Allison Bull (22:42) took first place and was followed by Ella Phillips (24:19) and Eva Calcutt (24:24).
Makenna Proctor (25:54) and Emma Carpenter (26:22) rounded out the top five for ConVal.
---
Owls field hockey move to 5-1 in LEC
SALEM, Mass. – Keene State College freshman Grace Taylor, who scored her first collegiate goal last Saturday, did one better Wednesday night, scoring twice as the Owls field hockey team rolled past Salem State University, 4-2, in a Little East Conference contest at Alumni Field. The win moves the Owls to sole possession of first in the league (5-8, 5-1 LEC).
Taylor scored just 9:02 in for a 1-0 lead. Salem State was limited to just one shot in the opening 15 minutes, though it did go in as Allison Couillard scored with just five seconds left in the quarter to tie the game.
The 1-1 stalemate lasted all of three minutes, as Chase Lambert found Irini Stefanakos for her 12th goal of the season to put Keene State in front again early in the second quarter, where they remained for the remainder of the contest. The Owls ran away on the scoreboard with two goals in 2:57 late in the third quarter, a period in which Salem was held without a shot. Taylor again hung around the cage to bury a rebound, putting home Ellie Hunkins’ initial try for a 3-1 edge in the 40th minute before Maggie Cahoon inserted a corner and then scored less than 10 seconds later.
Keene State goalkeeper Molly Edmark got the win after making seven stops, all in the fourth quarter where KSC was outshot 8-0 after holding a 21-3 edge in that category entering the final 15 minutes.
The Owls next visit 6th-ranked Babson College (9-1, 3-0 NEWMAC) on Sunday at 1 p.m.
---
Franklin Pierce field hockey felled at Assumption
WORCESTER, Mass. — No. 3 nationally ranked Assumption scored three goals in the first nine minutes of the game and never looked back on Wednesday night, as the Franklin Pierce University field hockey team suffered a 5-1 loss on the road. Seniors Jenna Graf and Shannon Quinlan each had a goal and an assist to lead the Greyhounds, while sophomore Silver Clukey scored the lone goal in defeat for the Ravens.
Franklin Pierce’s only tally of the night came off a corner play in the 13th minute. Clukey inserted the ball and cut to the left post. Once there, she took a return feed from sophomore Julia Rooijakkers and finished off her third goal of the year.
But Assumption added a pair of third-quarter goals to create the 5-1 final.
Freshman Addy Araneo faced a bombardment of 19 shots in front of the Franklin Pierce cage and made 14 saves while taking the loss (3-4).
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 3-8 (1-7 NE10), while Assumption improves to 9-1 (7-0 NE10) and has won nine in a row. The two teams will meet again on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Franklin Pierce.
Other Scores:
Boys soccer: Mascoma Valley 6, Monadnock 1