Monadnock golfers post 3-0 day over area schools
The Monadnock golf team went 3-0 against local schools Fall Mountain, ConVal and Conant Tuesday at Bretwood Golf Course, posting 78 team points.
Conant (70 points) went 2-1, Fall Mountain (63 points) finished 1-2 and ConVal (40) went 0-3.
Fall Mountain’s Mitchell Cormier scored 25 points as the top individual in the field. ConVal’s Wyatt Burbank finished second with 23 points and Conant’s Marcus Somero scored 21 as the third-highest individual score.
It was a team effort for Monadnock, led by Cam Olivo (20 points) and Aiden Gibson (20 points). Gabe Hill and Mat Warner each scored 19 points. Spencer Hickman scored 13 to round out the Husky scoring.
KHS field hockey falls at home for the first time
The Keene High field hockey team lost to Dover, 2-0, Tuesday at Scripture Field.
It’s the team’s first home loss of the season, previously holding a 4-0-1 record on home grass.
Keene (5-7-1) next hosts Merrimack Thursday for Senior Day.
FPU men claim No. 1 ranking in DII poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team has collected the No. 1 ranking in the latest NCAA DII United Soccer Coaches Top-25 Poll for the first time since the opening poll in 2008. The Ravens previously held the No. 2 spot in the last two polls.
“Like most teams, we are focused on taking things one step at a time and using each day as an opportunity to improve,” said head coach Ruben Resendes. “This season in particular, there’s an extra appreciation for having the opportunity to be back to official competition and so the group is extra motivated and determined to stay true to that process, we will see where that takes us.”
The Crimson and Grey posted a 2-0-0 record last week after a 1-0 shutout victory over Le Moyne and a 4-1 win at Assumption.
The Ravens are undefeated on the season, holding a 9-0-0 record, including a 5-0-0 mark in the Northeast-10.
Franklin Pierce will host Saint Anselm on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. match at Sodexo Field.
Three-goal second half sees FPU women win
MANCHESTER — After a lackluster first half, the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team hit its stride in the second half on the road on Tuesday afternoon. The Ravens poured in a trio of goals in less than 12 minutes to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 win over Saint Anselm.
Sophomore Hailey Goodman notched a goal and an assist to lead the way in the Northeast-10 Conference contest at Melucci Field.
With the win, the Ravens improve to 5-2-2 (2-2-2 NE10), while Saint Anselm falls to 5-3-1 (3-3-1 NE10).
The Ravens are back home on Saturday for an NE10 contest against New Haven at 4 p.m. at Sodexo Field.
FPU men’s golf fourth after first day of NE10 Championship
CONCORD — A two-over-par 72 from junior Michael Sosik paced the Ravens on Tuesday, as the Franklin Pierce University men’s golf team participated in the first day of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship, hosted by Southern New Hampshire.
With an opening-round 297 (+17), the Ravens sit fourth, nine shots off the lead, at the midway point of the tournament, which is being held at the 6543-yard, par-70 Concord Country Club.
Lindstrom, Schmutzler aid FPU volleyball to win over Bentley
RINDGE — Tuesday night’s Northeast-10 Conference women’s volleyball matchup between the Franklin Pierce Ravens and Bentley University Falcons at the Field House was tightly contested with three of the four sets decided by three or less points.
Junior Ingrid Lindstrom and sophomore Morgan Schmutzler tallied 13 kills and 28 digs, respectively, to lift the team to a 3-1 triumph over the Falcons.
With the win Franklin Pierce moves to 8-5 (2-1 NE10) on the year. On the other side of the court, Bentley falls to an even 7-7 (3-1 NE10) towards the middle of the season.
The Crimson and Grey are back in action Saturday as they welcome the Stonehill College Skyhawks to the Field House for a 1 p.m. NE10 matchup.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Pinkerton 2, Keene 0
Boys soccer: Fall Mtn. 10, Newport 0