High School
ConVal boys soccer beats Milford in overtime
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal boys soccer team continued its win streak with a 1-0 overtime win over Milford Tuesday in Peterborough.
Caden Peck scored the game-winner in extra time, assisted by Garrett Rousseau.
The Cougars have now won eight in a row and sit atop the Division II standings with a 10-2 record. The team controls its own destiny in the final four games of the regular season.
ConVal visits Milford next Tuesday for a rematch at 4 p.m.
Keene girls cross country falls to Nashua South
NASHUA — The Keene cross country team lost to Nashua South Tuesday, 31-24, in Nashua.
Leading the way for Keene were Kelly Ranta (third place, 21:19), Gillian Frink (fourth place 21:30), Rachel Silberstein (sixth place, 23:15), McKenna Castor (eighth place, 23:33) and Neela Carey (10th place, 25:40).
Keene’s JV races Friday at Monadnock and the varsity races Saturday in North Scituate, R.I.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Keene 4, Alvirne 2
Girls soccer: Mount Royal 3, Hinsdale 2
Girls soccer: John Stark 1, ConVal 0
Girls soccer: Milford 4, Keene 0
Field hockey: Conant 1, Monadnock 0
Field hockey: Merrimack Valley 3, ConVal 0
Volleyball: Fall Mountain 3, Kearsarge 0
College Sports
KSC men’s soccer drops contest against Williams
The Keene State College men’s soccer team was shut out by Williams College, 2-0, Tuesday at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
Keene State (3-7-1) wraps up its three-game homestand on Saturday with a Little East Conference match against UMass-Dartmouth.
KSC women’s soccer beats Mount Holyoke
Senior midfielder Kayleigh Marshall and freshman midfielder Christina Sanders each scored a goal as the Keene State College women’s soccer team defeated Mount Holyoke College 2-0 Tuesday at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
Sanders put the Owls ahead at 10:28 by kicking the ball off a defender and into the net. Not only for her second goal of the season, but freshman forward Joclynn Tyler picked up her for her first collegiate assist on the play. Then at 48:19, Sanders set up Marshall with a pass into the box. Marshall then scored her first goal of the season. The KSC defense then shut down the Mount Holyoke offense, as the Owls picked up the win.
Keene State (6-5-1, 1-2-0 LEC) plays another non-conference game at Dr. Ron Butcher field on Thursday against Framingham State University at 6:30 p.m.
FPU men’s soccer shuts out Saint Anselm
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer squad scored early and often in the first half of action, defeating the Saint Anselm College Hawks on Tuesday evening, 4-0, at Sodexo Field.
The No. 2-ranked Franklin Pierce squad continues its regulation success and move to 12-0-1 (5-0-1 NE10) on the season, as the Hawks slip to 6-5-0 (3-3-0 NE10) following the road loss.
The Ravens will hit the road this Saturday for a rematch of last season’s Northeast-10 Championship game, where they will face AIC with kickoff at 3:30 pm.
FPU field hockey rallies to victory at SNHU
MANCHESTER — The rain started falling after halftime in the Queen City on Tuesday night, just in time for the Franklin Pierce University field hockey team to wash away a long losing streak.
Facing a 1-0 halftime deficit, the Ravens got third-quarter goals just 72 seconds apart from sophomore Caity Hazley and senior Christine Jarowicz, the latter of which stood as the game-winner in a 2-1, non-conference victory over Southern New Hampshire at Larkin Field.
The win snapped a 15-game losing streak for Franklin Pierce, which had not won in 366 days, since a 6-0 victory at home over Molloy on Oct. 3, 2021.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 1-7, while SNHU falls to 2-5. The contest was the first of two this week between the two teams, who will meet at Franklin Pierce on Saturday, for their Northeast-10 Conference contest. Game time is set for noon at Sodexo Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.