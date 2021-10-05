Keene High field hockey downs Timberlane
PLAISTOW — The Keene High field hockey team took care of business against Timberlane Monday afternoon, winning 4-1 to start a three-game week.
Eliza Ballaro, Alex Contaldi, Kyah White-Brooks and Tessa Pearson each scored.
Ballaro added two assists and Contaldi had one assist. Lindsay Marshal recorded an assist as well.
The Blackbirds (5-6-1) host Dover (9-6) Tuesday, then welcome Merrimack (1-11-1) Thursday for Senior Day.
Cormier again leads the field for Fall Mtn. golf
HILLSBORO — Senior Mitchell Cormier medaled with 23 points as the Fall Mountain golf team went 1-1 against John Stark and Campbell Monday at Angus Lea Golf Course in Hillsboro.
Cameron Fry finished second on the team with 16 points and Drew Buswell scored 10 points.
Fall Mountain finished with 56 team points, behind John Stark (65) and ahead of Campbell (54).
Monadnock cross-country has strong showing
THETFORD, Vt. — The Monadnock middle school girls cross country team finished third and the boys finished seventh at Saturday’s Woods Trail Run in Thetford, Vt.
Summer Bentley (10:37) finished the 2.7K race in third place, followed by teammate Sadie Gibson (10:45) who finished fourth.
Peyton Joslyn (9:50) finished third in the boys race to lead the Huskies, while Jed Bentley (10:24) placed ninth.
Goals come too late for KSC women against Curry
MILTON, Mass. — A pair of second half goals was not enough as the Keene State College women’s soccer team fell to Curry College, 3-2, at Katz Field on Monday evening.
Curry had a 3-0 lead in the first few minutes of the second half, but the Owls final got on the scoreboard in the 63rd minute when they were awarded a penalty kick; Raelyn Callahan buried the ball in the upper left corner for her third of the season.
Keene State pulled within one with two seconds remaining, as Rachel Souza slammed in a loose ball in the box following a corner kick, but the Colonels ran out the clock with the next restart.
Keene State (3-7-1) heads back on the road Wednesday afternoon, traveling to Framingham State University.
KSC’s Stefanakos, Ames receive LEC honors
PROVIDENCE, RI — Keene State College freshmen Irini Stefanakos and Sarah Ames were both recipients of weekly honors from the Little East Conference, the league office announced today.
Stefanakos, of the field hockey team, was named both the LEC Offensive Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week.
The freshman scored four goals and set up three more for the Owls last week, including a goal and an assist in a key LEC win over Plymouth State University on Sept. 28. She repeated the feat in a non-conference loss to Smith College on Sept. 30, then capped the week with a brace and another helper in a 9-0 drubbing of LEC foe Bridgewater State University on Oct. 2. This season, she has 11 goals and seven assists for 29 points, and has scored a goal in each of her last four games.
Ames, of the women’s cross country team, was also a dual recipient this week, being named the LEC Runner of the Week and Rookie Runner of the Week. The Lowell, Mass., native was eighth overall in a field of 120 at the Keene State College Invitational, covering the 5K course in 19:46.1.
FPU field hockey’s van Doorn earns NE10 award
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Senior Feline van Doorn of the Franklin Pierce University field hockey team has been named Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week, for the week ending on Oct. 3, as announced on Monday by the league office.
In addition, freshmen Addy Araneo and Rebecca Phillips both landed on the NE10 Weekly Honor Roll.
Over the course of a 2-0 week for the Ravens, van Doorn piled up four goals, including a pair of game-winners, on 11 shot attempts, including 10 on goal. On Wednesday night, she scored the first goal in a 3-0 road win over American International. On Sunday, van Doorn struck three times, for her first career hat trick, in a 6-0 win at home over Molloy. On the season, she leads the team in goals (8) and points (17).
The Ravens (3-7) are back in action on Wednesday, when they travel to Assumption for an NE10 contest at 7 p.m. in Worcester, Mass.
Other Scores
Volleyball: Keene 3, Salem 1
Volleyball: Fall Mountain 3, Mascoma Valley 1