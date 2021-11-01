Fall Mtn. football snags No. 4 seed in playoffs
CANAAN — The Fall Mountain football team earned the No. 4 and final spot in the upcoming NHIAA Division IV tournament with an 8-2 win over Mascoma Valley in Canaan on Saturday.
Senior Luke Gay found classmate Brady Elliott for a 47-yard touchdown pass with just over one minute in the game.
Gay then converted the two-point conversion to give the Wildcats a six-point lead.
Eric Franklin sealed the win — and Fall Mountain’s playoff spot — with an interception with about 20 seconds to play in the game.
The Wildcats will travel to No. 1 Newport on Saturday at 1 p.m. Newport beat Fall Mountain, 35-0, in a Week 4 matchup at the end of September.
ConVal ends season with loss at Inter-Lakes
MEREDITH — A shorthanded ConVal football team fell to Inter-Lakes, 58-32, Saturday in Meredith to end the season.
Damian Coleman scored twice for the Cougars. Wyatt Hutchinson and Eric McGrath each scored as well.
Caiden Tillman, Cody Siegel, and Hutchinson all converted two-point plays.
“We played hard,” said head coach Mike Jillson. “The kids played hard and battled. Never gave up. We had some drives but we didn’t tackle well and we made too many mistakes.”
ConVal was behind 6-0 early, then came back to take the lead at 8-6.
That’s when the mistakes started to pile up for the Cougars, and Inter-Lakes pulled away.
ConVal was on its third-string quarterback with seniors Jaxson Salamy and Caleb Sanborn both sidelined for Saturday’s season finale.
KSC women clinch LEC soccer tourney spot
The Keene State women’s soccer team was approximately 40 minutes away from seeing their season come to an end, but second half goals from Raelyn Callahan and Kayleigh Marshall give the Owls a 3-1 win over visiting Rhode Island College at the Keene State Turf Field on Saturday morning.
The Owls needed to win to secure an LEC playoff berth. The win eliminated Plymouth State University from playoff contention.
The Owls head back to Vermont on Tuesday for the LEC quarterfinals against Castleton in a rematch of a game on Oct. 13. The Spartans took the first meeting between the teams, 2-1.
KSC men plays to a draw in regular season finale
Graduate student Nate Howard made a key save on a penalty kick in the 55th minute to preserve the shutout as the Keene State College men’s soccer team rounded out the regular season with a scoreless tie against Rhode Island College on Senior Day at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
The Owls were already locked in to the No. 5 seed in next week’s LEC tournament. An RIC victory would have moved the Anchormen into the No. 3 seed, and would have had the Owls playing against Western Conn. State.
The result today sets up a rematch with the Anchormen on Tuesday in the LEC quarterfinal round.
Second half goal lifts No. 5 FPU men’s soccer
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — The No. 5 Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer won a crucial game against Adelphi on the road on Saturday at Motamed Field, in a battle two of the top three teams in the Northeast-10 Conference.
Graduate student Alan Kehoe had the game’s only goal, in the 55th minute, as the Ravens picked up a 1-0 victory.
The Ravens now move to 15-1-0 (10-1-0 NE10) with the win, while the Panthers fall to 9-5-1 (8-3-0 NE10). For the Ravens, it was their 10th shutout win of the season.
Franklin Pierce junior goalkeeper Kosta Maniatis needed to make only one save in the win (12-1-0) to get his eighth shutout of the season.
The Ravens head back home to Sodexo Field on Wednesday for their final regular season game, against American International College at 4 p.m.
FPU football hangs with No. 11 Bentley, but falls
WALTHAM, Mass. — Against a team which had been held under 30 points just twice in seven games, the Franklin Pierce University football team did some damage on the ground, shortened the game, and hung right with No. 11 Bentley on the road on Saturday afternoon, before ultimately dropping a 24-14 decision.
Junior EJ Burgess ran for 186 yards and a score to lead the way for the Ravens.
Graduate student Andrew Brazicki answered with 108 yards and two touchdowns for Bentley, while senior Stephen Sturm threw for 150 yards and another TD.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 0-8 (0-6 NE10), while Bentley stays perfect at 8-0 (6-0 NE10).
The Falcons had been averaging 33 points per game coming into the contest, but only outgained the Ravens 352-341 in total offense.
The Ravens are back on the road next weekend, as they travel to Stonehill for an NE10 contest at 1 p.m. in Easton, Mass., on Saturday.
FPU women’s ice hockey bounces back with win
WINCHENDON, Mass. — After the power play went 0-for-4 on Friday night, the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team struck twice with the extra player on Saturday afternoon, to key a 3-2, bounce-back win over Saint Anselm at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena.
Graduate student Marissa Massaro and junior Katelyn Brightbill had a goal and an assist apiece to lead the way for the Ravens in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance contest.
With the win, Franklin Pierce forces a split of the weekend home-and-home set and improves to 3-4-0 (1-1-0 NEWHA), while Saint Anselm falls to 2-6-0 (1-1-0 NEWHA). The two teams will meet for another home-and-home the final weekend of January.
The Ravens head back to non-conference action next week, with a pair of home games on Friday and Saturday. Franklin Pierce will host Castleton at 4 p.m. on Friday, and University of New Hampshire at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
---
Other Scores:
Volleyball: No. 1 Bedford 3, No. 9 Keene 0 (NHIAA DI quarterfinals)