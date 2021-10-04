Running game, defense carries KHS over North
The Keene football team ran for over 300 yards in Saturday’s 33-0 win over Nashua North at Alumni Field.
Jarrod Rokes scored three times, including a two-yard touchdown run with 8.4 seconds left in the first half to cap off a 20-play, 74-yard drive for the Blackbirds.
Austin Morris and Tanner Payne both scored as well.
Running the ball was the plan, said Keene head coach Linwood Patnode, but the shutout came as a pleasant surprise.
“[North] scored a lot of points,” Patnode said to the Telegraph. “They did a good job early in the game running the ball, and I had to go to a different look [defensively]. It was sketchy there in the beginning.”
“Dominant” is how North head coach Dante Laurendi described Keene’s performance Saturday.
“We watched film, we knew they were going to be good,” Laurendi said to the Telegraph. “It’s a physical team. …They just flat out kicked our butts.”
Keene (3-2) takes its three-game win streak to Salem (2-2) Friday at 7 p.m.
Monadnock girls soccer shuts out Conant
SWANZEY — Emma Onduso scored twice to lead the Monadnock girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Conant Saturday in Swanzey.
Cainen Avery and Julie Hoden also scored for the Huskies.
“We played very well in all three phases of the match,” said Monadnock head coach Rich Hirtle.
Juliana Joslyn kept Conan’t central attack isolated to the outside of the pitch with help from Grace Furze to keep the Orioles offense quiet.
Monadnock (3-5-1) hosts Hinsdale Tuesday at 4 p.m.
KHS girls XC finishes fifth at Woods Trail Run
THETFORD, Vt. — The Keene High girls cross country team finished fifth out of 53 teams from all over New England in the Woods Trail Run on Saturday in Thetford, Vt.
Keene’s top four runners finished within 17 seconds of each other.
The Blackbirds finished first among eight New Hampshire Division I teams that raced.
Hannah Shepard led the way for Keene, with Reagan Hoy, Corrine Kinson, Sophia Guardiano and Ella Hoy rounding out the top five.
Tremblay’s fourth quarter goal puts ConVal field hockey over Pelham
PETERBOROUGH — Senior Natalie Tremblay scored in the fourth quarter to put the ConVal field hockey team over Pelham, 2-1, Friday afternoon in Peterborough.
Junior Makennah McPherson had the other goal for the Cougars.
Senior goalie Mackenzie Anderson finished with two saves as the defensive unit only gave up two penalty corners in the game.
ConVal (3-7) travels to Goffstown Tuesday afternoon.
---
No. 2 FPU men’s soccer continues winning streak
WORCESTER, Mass. — Four different Ravens found the back of the net on the night, as the No. 2 Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team cruised to a 4-1 triumph over Northeast-10 foe Assumption at Brian Kelly Stadium on Saturday.
The Ravens improve to 9-0-0 (5-0-0 NE10), while the Greyhounds fall to 1-6-1 (1-4-0 NE10). Franklin Pierce has outscored the opposition 21-2 so far this season.
The contests saw all five goals scored within the first half, including four consecutive goals from FPU.
Graduate student Aaron Acevedo Artes got the Crimson and Grey out to an early 1-0 lead only 32 seconds into the match, his first of the season.
A few more shots were taken by Franklin Pierce before graduate student Pedro Juan Vicente extended the lead, 2-0, at the 11:28 mark, registering his fourth goal of the season. At the 21st minute, graduate student Alan Kehoe netted his first goal of the year after corralling a pass from senior Marco Valero.
Graduate student Jonas Cervera Anchel capped the scoring for the Ravens at the 27th minute, recording his second goal on the year, to push FPU to a 4-0 lead.
Graduate student Andrea Scapolo and junior Kosta Maniatis shared the cage. Scapolo earned the start in net, making two saves, before Maniatis came in and picked up the win to move to 7-0 overall, saving four of the five shots faced.
The Ravens are back in action on Wednesday when they welcome Saint Anselm to Sodexo Field. The contest is slated for a 7 p.m. start.
---
FPU football erases early deficit, falls to Assumption in OT
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University football team fell to the Assumption University Greyhounds on Saturday afternoon in an overtime thriller by a 35-28 margin at Sodexo Field, marking the first overtime contest in Ravens football program history.
The victory elevates Assumption to 2-1 on the season, as the Ravens fall to 0-5.
The Ravens had Bryce Macina under center, with the junior quarterback going 12-20 on the day, throwing for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Macina also rushed 19 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.
The Ravens are off next weekend, before traveling to Pace University on Saturday, Oct. 16 for more conference action. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
---
Keene State women’s soccer falls to Eastern Connecticut State
Alexie Root scored a pair of goals to lift the Eastern Connecticut State University women’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over Keene State College in Little East Conference women’s soccer action at Dr. Ron Butcher Field on Saturday afternoon.
The Owls struck first through Kayleigh Marshall, who netted her third goal of the season in the 18th minute of the game, but Root took over from there.
The Owls (3-6-1, 1-2 LEC) have a quick turnaround, as they will travel to Curry College on Monday for a 6 p.m. start.
---
Keene State field hockey cruises past Bridgewater State
Six different players found the back of the cage to lead the Keene State College field hockey team to its biggest win of the season with a 9-0 thrashing of Bridgewater State University at Owl Athletic Complex on Saturday afternoon.
Keene State got the ball rolling just 2:36 into the contest, as freshman Irini Stefanakos gave the Owls the only goal they would need off a pass from Grace Taylor.
Keene State carried that 1-0 lead into the second quarter, before Taylor got on the scoresheet herself in the 17th minute, redirecting a feed from Maggie Cahoon. Ellie Hunkins grabbed a pair of goals to give the Owls a 4-0 lead at the break.
The scoring continued to come thick and fast, as Maggie Cahoon scored with an assist from Lauren Hausser to open the third period, while Stefanakos and Chase Lambert scored in quick succession to make it 7-0.
There was still time for sophomore Emma Cahoon to score her first two collegiate goals — one in the third quarter and another in the fourth, for the final margin of victory.
The Owls (4-8, 4-1 LEC) head back out on the road, traveling to Salem State University for a 6 p.m. start on Wednesday.