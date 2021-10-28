ConVal girls soccer falls in shootout
CLAREMONT — It took a shootout, but the ConVal girls soccer team ultimately fell, 2-1, to Stevens in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division II tournament Wednesday at Barnes Park in Claremont.
Zoe Lazzaro scored for the Cougars.
ConVal finishes its season with a 6-9-2 record.
KSC Owls field hockey pummels Castleton, 9-2
Hailey Patridge, Kirsten Dinsmore and Kaylin Voudren all scored the first goals of their Keene State College field hockey careers as the Owls saw seven different players find the back of the cage to go on to a 9-2 rout of Castleton University in a Little East Conference matchup at Owl Athletic Complex Wednesday night.
Other scores came from Maggie Cahoon, Ellie Hunkins, Irini Stefanakos and Grace Taylor.
Victoria Watson (2-0) got the start in the KSC cage and made one stop. Ashley Enis saved one shot in the fourth quarter.
The Owls have scored 29 goals in their last five home games.
The win moves the Owls (9-10, 9-2 LEC) within one win of the league's regular season title with a win at Westfield State on Friday at 7 p.m. If Westfield wins, KSC would slip to at least third and could fall to as low as fifth, depending on other results around the league.
KSC women’s soccer shut out at Sage
ALBANY, N.Y. — Host Sage College received a goal and an assist from Hallie Klosterman to pick up a 2-0 win over Keene State College in non-conference women’s soccer action Wednesday night at the ACP Stadium.
It was just the second ever meeting between the two teams. Keene State won the first meeting, 4-2, on Oct. 29, 2019. And it was the first game in the state of New York for Keene State since 2014, when the Owls played at William Smith in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Up next, the Owls (6-11-1) get on the road again Saturday, traveling to Rhode Island College. The Owls need to win to qualify for the LEC tournament.
KSC men's soccer takes care of WSU, 5-1
Freshman Michael Mullen netted a pair of goals as the Keene State College men's soccer team wrapped up their non-conference schedule with a resounding 5-1 win over Worcester State University at Dr. Ron Butcher Field on Wednesday night.
Keene State (6-7-3) got other goals from Clinton Mungeta, Vance Bates and Nicholas Dalesio.
Goalie Nate Howard played the first half and was not required to make a save. Gavin Fitzpatrick came on for the second half and made a pair of stops.
Up next, the Owls will host Rhode Island College in the final LEC regular season matchup of the season on Saturday at 1 p.m. An Owls win guarantees them the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament.
Other Scores:
Girls high school soccer: Kearsarge 7, Fall Mountain 2 (NHIAA DIII prelims)
Girls high school soccer: Littleton 8, Hinsdale 0 (NHIAA DIV prelims)