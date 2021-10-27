ConVal boys soccer falls to Stevens in prelims
CLAREMONT — The No. 9 ConVal boys soccer team fell to No. 8 Stevens, 2-0, in the NHIAA Division II preliminary round Tuesday at Barnes Park in Claremont.
Wyatt Beaulieu played strong in net for the Cougars.
Stevens moves on to play No. 1 Oyster River, who received a first-round bye, and the loss ends ConVal’s season at 8-7-2.
Fall Mtn boys drop tight one in prelims
CANAAN — The No. 11 Fall Mountain boys soccer team kept it close against No. 6 Mascoma, but ultimately fell, 3-2, in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division III tournament Tuesday in Canaan.
Mascoma moves on to face No. 3 Campbell in the quarterfinal round. Campbell beat Inter-Lakes 11-0 Tuesday.
Fall Mountain ends its season with an 8-9 record.
Conant boys game postponed to Wednesday
JAFFREY — The No. 4 Conant boys soccer team’s NHIAA Division III preliminary matchup with No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas was postponed to Wednesday because of the rain.
The game will still be played at 3 p.m. in Jaffrey.
The winner will take on No. 5 Trinity, who just beat Raymond 2-1, in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.
Sturtz wins MS cross country state title
LONDONDERRY — Eighth grader Sully Sturtz became the third Keene Middle School cross country champion this past Saturday at the Division I state meet in Londonderry.
He finished the two-mile race in 10:44 — a 5:22 pace, and 30 seconds faster than the dynamic duo of Jake Velazquez and Nico Ramirez in 2015.
The championship caps off an undefeated season for Sturtz.
Lily Runez placed fifth overall in girls race, and Gavin Morton finished 19th in the boys race.
Rivier gets revenge, sweep Keene State volleyball
NASHUA — Sydney Racevicius and Lily Blodgett combined for 21 kills as Rivier University ran away from the Keene State College women’s volleyball team 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-19) in a non-conference match Tuesday night at Muldoon Gymnasium.
In the midst of a 10-3 start to the season, Keene State opened their home slate with a 3-1 victory over Rivier to improve to 6-2, winning 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17.
However, they have now dropped eight of their last 13 and finished with just 21 spikes total on this night while being limited to .061 hitting or less in all three sets and a season-low .032 for the match.
Elizabeth Johnson led Keene State with five kills. Kacie Blanchet posted 18 assists and five digs, while Reagan Fleming returned to post 10 digs, but Rivier overall was plus-14 in that category.
Keene State (15-11) travels to take on another GNAC opposition, this time Elms College (17-7, 9-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s soccer trades early goals at Saint Michael’s in draw
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A pair of goals in the first 14 minutes were all that went in it on a wet Tuesday afternoon, as the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team paid a visit to Saint Michael’s for a Northeast-10 Conference affair.
Freshman Delaney Farinha found the back of the net for the Ravens, while freshman Christina Cummings answered for the Purple Knights, as the two sides played to a 1-1 (2 OT) draw at Doc Jacobs Field.
With the tie, Franklin Pierce now stands at 8-3-3 (5-3-3 NE10), while Saint Michael’s moves to 5-6-4 (2-5-4 NE10).
Freshman Gabby Calidonio made six saves on seven shots on goal in the tie (7-2-3) in front of the Franklin Pierce net.
Junior Katie Escobedo (4-6-4) was her counterpart for the Purple Knights and stopped four of the five shots on her net.
Franklin Pierce is back in action on Saturday for Senior Day at Sodexo Field against Le Moyne College, in the Ravens’ final home game of the regular season. The NE10 contest is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Franklin Pierce field hockey stumbles against STAC
Back home for the penultimate game of the season, the Franklin Pierce University field hockey team came out on the short end of a 4-1 decision against St. Thomas Aquinas at a damp and dreary Sodexo Field on Tuesday afternoon.
Sophomore Hailey Galison had a goal and an assist to lead the way for STAC in the Northeast-10 Conference contest.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 3-14 (1-12 NE10) and has lost seven in a row, while St. Thomas Aquinas improves to 7-9 (6-6 NE10).
Down 4-0, Franklin Pierce broke up the shutout on a 51st-minute penalty corner. Sophomore Annie Corbett inserted the ball to the top of the circle for freshman Rebecca Phillips, who scored her second goal of the season.
The Ravens will close out the season on Saturday when they host Pace in an NE10 contest at 11 a.m. at Sodexo Field.