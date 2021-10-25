ConVal falls to Winnisquam in five sets
TILTON — The ConVal volleyball team was playing for a postseason berth on Saturday, but lost in a tight, five-set battle with Winnisquam, 3-2.
The Cougars took the first set, 25-21, and the third set, 25-19, but Winnisquam took the second and fourth set, then ultimately the deciding fifth set, 15-11.
Leading the Cougars was Emma Rodenhiser who had four aces, 14 kills, two blocks, and six digs.
Samantha Henderson broke a ConVal record with 26 digs in a single game and Kendall Sullivan had five aces and 14 assists.
Makaela Drumond had five kills, Sophia Hatmaker had four kills, and Lillian Devoid, Henderson and Sullivan each added three kills.
Aria Laurent added five digs and 10 assists as well.
Keene JV runners finish 6th at state meet
HUDSON — The Keene girls JV cross country team finished sixth at the JV state meet at Alvirne High School Friday.
Freshman Gillian Frink (22:14) finished fifth individually to lead Keene. Classmate Alexis Hills (22:21) finished ninth.
Rebecca Holland, McKenna Castor and Addie Gigliello-Roy rounded out the scoring for the Blackbirds.
Keene varsity will race at the Division I state meet on Saturday at Derryfield Park in Manchester.
Monadnock MS boys win states, girls finish second
NORTHWOOD — The Monadnock middle school boys cross country team earned a state title while the girls team finished second during Saturday’s middle school state meet in Northwood.
Peyton Joslyn (11:08) won the boys race to lead the Huskies.
Jacob Brunjes (12:11) placed seventh and Jed Bentley (12:27) finished ninth.
Jackson Ellis (14:10) and Max Tilton (15:19) rounded out the scoring.
The girls finished second in the state as a team and placed the top two runners.
Summer Bentley (12:15) won the race, followed by teammate Sadie Gibson (12:39).
Abigail Daugherty (14:43), Elle Gibson (15:04) and Sadie Daugherty (17:02) rounded out the scoring for the girls team.
Monadnock varsity will be competing at the Division III state meet on Saturday at Derryfield Park in Manchester.
Mbungu leads KSC men over Southern Maine
GORHAM, Maine — Sophomore forward Mbambi Mbungu netted a goal in each half, lifting the Keene State College men’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over the University of Southern Maine at Hannaford Field on Saturday afternoon.
Mbungu got the Owls up and running in the fourth minute of the game, as Ethan Rose sent in a cross and the Owls’ sophomore forward controlled it with one touch before curving a shot past USM goalie Hayes Estrella.
Leading 1-0 at the break, the Owls doubled their lead 16 minutes into the second half, and it was Mbungu again doing the damage. Noah Spaulding’s pass was perfect, and Mbungu tapped in a the far post for his fifth goal of the season.
Keene State officially clinched a berth in the LEC tournament with the win. The Owls currently have 11 points in the league standings, and cannot be caught by seventh place Castleton, which has six points and just one game remaining.
The Owls hit the road one final time in 2021, traveling to Eastern Connecticut State on Monday at 2:30 p.m.
Keene State women’s soccer blanked by Southern Maine
The University of Southern Maine handed the Keene State College women’s soccer team a 4-0 defeat on Senior Day at Dr. Ron Butcher Field on Saturday afternoon.
The shots (11-10, USM), and shots on goal (seven apiece) were just about even, but the Huskies capitalized on their chances and received seven saves from goalie Bre Attwood to take the win.
KSC starting goalkeeper Rebecca Koziara made two early stops on USM’s Ciera Berthiaume and Catriona Gould, but the Huskies broke through on Alex Allain’s solo goal in the 16th minute. Three minutes later, Allain doubled her and her teams’ tally, with another unassisted effort.
Koziara played the first half and made three saves; Abbie Terrinca came in to play the second half and did not make a stop.
Despite the loss, the Owls can still clinch the final berth in the upcoming Little East Conference tournament with a win over Rhode Island College on Saturday.
Before the trip to RIC, the Owls will head west, traveling to Sage College on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
No. 1 FPU men suffer first loss of the season
EASTON, Mass. — The No. 1 Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team faced its first loss of the season after falling 1-0 in double overtime to Northeast-10 rival Stonehill College on Saturday morning at Skyhawk Field.
The Ravens move to 14-1-0 (9-1-0 NE10) with the loss, while the Skyhawks improve to 6-7-1 (3-5-1 NE10). The shutout loss also marks the first time Franklin Pierce has been held without a goal all season.
In the second overtime, a loose ball on the left side off the kickoff allowed for Jacob Woznicki of Stonehill to score for the Skyhawks from 14 yards out to the lower right corner of the cage at the 100:26 mark of the game.
Junior goalkeeper Kosta Maniatis registered the loss and moved to 11-1-0 on the year. Maniatis played the full 100:26 minutes of the match, making two saves on three shots faced.
Franklin Pierce outshot Stonehill 15-5, while Miguel Angel Pastor Gutierrez matched his career best with four shots, including two on target.
The Ravens play host to St. Thomas Aquinas on Wednesday for a non-conference match at Sodexo Field. The contest is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
Other Scores:
Volleyball: Nashua North 3, Keene 1 (10/22)
Boys Soccer: Farmington 4, Hinsdale 3 (10/22)