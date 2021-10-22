Keene boys soccer finishes season with win
The Keene boys soccer team ended the season on a high note, with a 1-0 win over Concord Thursday in Keene.
Senior Brady Beldon scored the lone goal, assisted by classmate Aidan Fauth.
“It was really great for our last game,” said head coach Matt Schmidt. “They really ended the season well.”
Caz Couble and the Blackbirds defense pitched its second shutout in the last five games.
Keene ended the season winning three of its final five games.
“It was a sweet ending,” Schmidt said.
Rodenhiser rewrites the record book again, but ConVal volleyball swept by Oyster River
DURHAM — The ConVal volleyball team was swept by Oyster River, 3-0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-17) Thursday in Durham.
Sophomore Emma Rodenhiser finished with five kills, passing the school record for most kills in a season (110).
Rodenhiser also had an ace and two blocks.
Junior Kendall Sullivan had three assists, three digs and a kill.
Senior Aria Laurent had an ace, a kill, two assists and three digs, and junior libero Samantha Henderson had an ace and eight digs.
The Cougars host Winninsquam on Saturday at 10 a.m. with the last playoff spot on the line.
Samuelson, Ashford swing KSC to win
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Cassidy Samuelson powered down a career-best 19 kills and Emilyann Ashford added 14 as the Keene State College volleyball team won for the second time in three nights, beating Western New England University 3-2 (19-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9) Thursday at the Alumni Healthful Living Center.
Sydney Johnson notched another double-double for the Owls, finishing with 10 kills, 17 digs, and three block assists. Kacie Blanchet added 47 assists, 12 digs, and three aces, while Brianna Azzinaro had 12 digs.
The Owls (14-9) wrap up their regular season home schedule on Saturday when they welcome the University of Southern Maine (11-12, 2-4 LEC) for a noon start, and Trinity College (Conn.) (8-12, 1-7 NESCAC) at 4 p.m
FPU women’s tennis collects four NE10 honors
Four members of the Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team collected a host of postseason honors from the Northeast-10 Conference on Thursday.
Graduate student Estela Carra was named to the All-NE10 First Team, as well as the doubles pairing of Carra and junior Liria Loria, while Loria, sophomore Zoe Asterio Correa and junior Jillian Pagliuca landed on the All-NE10 Third Team.
The Ravens recently defeated New Haven in the NE10 quarterfinals, advancing to the semifinals. Franklin Pierce will take a road trip to Hooksett to take on Southern New Hampshire on Friday at 1 p.m.
Other scores:
Girls Soccer: Derryfield 2, Fall Mountain 0