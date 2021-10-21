Keene field hockey ends season with 2OT loss to Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — The Keene field hockey team fell to Londonderry, 2-1, in double overtime in the preliminary round of the NHIAA Division I tournament Wednesday in Londonderry.
The score was tied 1-1 at the half, and stayed there throughout the second half thanks in part to a save from junior Bella Venezia on a Londonderry penalty shot with just over five minutes to play.
Venezia finished with nine saves, unofficially.
Londonderry controlled possession during the first overtime period, but it wasn’t until double overtime that the Lancers’ Meghan Daileanes scored the game-winner to put Londonderry into the next round.
Keene ends the season with a 6-10-1 record, earning its first postseason appearance since 2017, not including last season when every team qualified for the playoffs.
ConVal volleyball takes down Hanover on Senior Night in Peterborough
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal volleyball team celebrated its seniors in style, with a 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 26-24) win over Hanover Wednesday night in Peterborough.
ConVal got out to an 11-1 lead in the first set, behind strong serving from senior Lillian Devoid, but Hanover fought back to tie the set at 14 apiece.
The Cougars eventually pulled away in the first set, lost the second set, then won the next two to win the match.
Emma Rodenhiser led ConVal with two aces, five kills, four blocks, two assists and seven digs.
Senior Molly Tyle had four aces and three kills while Kendall Sullivan added four aces, four assists and a kill.
Sophia Hatmaker had two kills and four digs and the Libero Samantha Henderson had two aces, nine digs, and 24 serve receives.
ConVal (4-10) travels to play Oyster River Thursday at 5:45 p.m. before finishing up the regular season against Winnisquam on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The Cougars are still in the hunt for a playoff spot.
FPU tennis team takes down New Haven
The No. 3-seeded Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team made its third all-time appearance in the Northeast Conference Championship, taking down the No. 6-seeded University of New Haven, 4-0, in the Quarterfinals Round on Wednesday afternoon at the Tennis Courts.
With the win, the Ravens improve to 9-2 on the year and next travel to Hooksett to match up against the No. 2-seeded Southern New Hampshire at the Penman Stadium Tennis Courts on Friday at 1 p.m.
Other scores from Wednesday action
Men’s soccer
Keene State 1, MCLA 0
Field hockey
Keene State 4, Worcester State 2
Bentley 2, Franklin Pierce 0